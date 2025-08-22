Anzeige
WKN: A0YDR2 | ISIN: US5845071076 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
22.08.2025 15:02 Uhr
Medical Care Technologies Inc. Powers Forward in 2025 With Patent-Pending AI, Explosive Revenue Growth, and Historic Auction Showcase

Rebounding with Strength: AI Innovation, Health Care Tools and Sports Legacy Drive MDCE's Expansion

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / August 22, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE) is entering a major rebound phase in 2025, marked by rapid growth and innovation across its subsidiaries. The company reported that Q2 revenue surged by over 2,500% year-over-year, with momentum continuing into Q3 where performance is on pace to exceed those results.

At the core of MDCE's resurgence is its proprietary AI imaging system, now patent-pending (U.S. Provisional Patent Application No. 63/854,935). This groundbreaking technology enhances medical diagnostic imaging while also powering AI-driven authentication for high-value collectibles, showcasing the company's ability to bridge healthcare and culture through applied innovation.

MDCE's Three Growth Engines:

  • Medical Care Technologies - Developing smartphone-based AI diagnostic tools for real-time healthcare monitoring and early disease detection.

  • Real Game Used - Delivering AI-powered authentication and photo-match verification for sports and entertainment memorabilia.

  • Infinite Auctions - A premier auction house currently featuring "The Grail Collection", an unprecedented offering of historic memorabilia including iconic game-worn items from Michael Jordan and other legends.

"2025 represents a true turning point for MDCE," said Marshall Perkins III, CEO of Medical Care Technologies Inc."With our patent-pending technology and the explosive growth of our subsidiaries, we're scaling aggressively in healthcare and collectibles while creating sustainable long-term value for shareholders."

For more information, visit www.mdcestock.com, www.infiniteauctions.com, www.realgameused.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This release may contain forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially, and the Company assumes no obligation to update these statements.

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otc-pink-mdce-powers-forward-in-2025-w-1064130

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
