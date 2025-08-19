Medical Care Technologies Inc.: MDCE Readies Major Share Reduction After 2,500% Q2 Revenue Surge

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE) today provided a corporate update highlighting important operational progress and structural initiatives designed to enhance long-term shareholder value.

Following its recently reported 2,500% year-over-year revenue growth in Q2 2025, the Company is pleased to announce that it has successfully initiated onboarding with a new transfer agency. This step clears the path for MDCE to move forward with its previously announced share reduction and corporate restructuring plan, which will be executed as soon as possible and will be announced via press release.

This strategic action underscores MDCE's commitment to creating a leaner, more efficient capital structure, complementing the strong momentum already being driven by its subsidiaries. In addition to Infinite Auctions' rebound Q2 results and secured sales of more than $250,000 already in Q3 2025, the Company's other subsidiary, Real Game Used (www.realgameused.com), continues to build traction in the sports collectibles authentication market.

"We are very encouraged by the growth of our subsidiaries and equally proud to advance the restructuring process through the onboarding of our new transfer agent," said Marshall Perkins III, CEO of Medical Care Technologies Inc."The upcoming share reduction reflects our dedication to aligning corporate governance with the strength of our operations, ensuring that both our business progress and shareholder value move forward together."

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE), through its subsidiaries, operates across multiple verticals including Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used. The Company is committed to delivering shareholder value through innovative platforms, authentic collector experiences, and sustainable growth strategies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.

