Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 19.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+62% Kurspotenzial: Jetzt handeln?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YDR2 | ISIN: US5845071076 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDICAL CARE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDICAL CARE TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
19.08.2025 15:14 Uhr
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Medical Care Technologies Inc.: MDCE Readies Major Share Reduction After 2,500% Q2 Revenue Surge

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE) today provided a corporate update highlighting important operational progress and structural initiatives designed to enhance long-term shareholder value.

Following its recently reported 2,500% year-over-year revenue growth in Q2 2025, the Company is pleased to announce that it has successfully initiated onboarding with a new transfer agency. This step clears the path for MDCE to move forward with its previously announced share reduction and corporate restructuring plan, which will be executed as soon as possible and will be announced via press release.

This strategic action underscores MDCE's commitment to creating a leaner, more efficient capital structure, complementing the strong momentum already being driven by its subsidiaries. In addition to Infinite Auctions' rebound Q2 results and secured sales of more than $250,000 already in Q3 2025, the Company's other subsidiary, Real Game Used (www.realgameused.com), continues to build traction in the sports collectibles authentication market.

"We are very encouraged by the growth of our subsidiaries and equally proud to advance the restructuring process through the onboarding of our new transfer agent," said Marshall Perkins III, CEO of Medical Care Technologies Inc."The upcoming share reduction reflects our dedication to aligning corporate governance with the strength of our operations, ensuring that both our business progress and shareholder value move forward together."

For more information on MDCE companies, please visit:

  • Medical Care Technologies Inc. - www.mdcestock.com

  • Infinite Auctions - www.infiniteauctions.com

  • Real Game Used - www.realgameused.com

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.
Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE), through its subsidiaries, operates across multiple verticals including Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used. The Company is committed to delivering shareholder value through innovative platforms, authentic collector experiences, and sustainable growth strategies.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.

Contact:

Investor Relations
Medical Care Technologies Inc.
info@infiniteauctions.com
Website: www.mdcestock.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Ticker: MDCE)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/mdce-readies-major-share-reduction-after-2-500-q2-revenue-surge-1062732

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.