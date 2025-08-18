Anzeige
WKN: A0YDR2 | ISIN: US5845071076 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
ACCESS Newswire
18.08.2025 15:26 Uhr
146 Leser
Medical Care Technologies Inc.: MDCE Subsidiary Infinite Auctions Soars with 2,500% YoY Revenue Growth in Q2 2025

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE) recently announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Infinite Auctions (www.infiniteauctions.com), achieved a significant revenue milestone in the second quarter of 2025. Infinite Auctions generated $296,175 in Q2 2025 revenues, a dramatic increase compared to $11,035 in Q2 2024, representing year-over-year revenue growth of more than 2,500%.

The company also confirmed strong momentum heading into the third quarter of 2025. Infinite Auctions has already secured over $250,000 in sales for Q3 2025 and is on pace to exceed its Q2 results. Driving this performance is Infinite Auctions' first consecutive auction series, which culminates with the highly anticipated "Grail Collection" online auction event ending August 30, 2025.

Notably, these Q3 projections do not yet include revenue contributions from Medical Care Technologies' other blossoming subsidiary, Real Game Used (www.realgameused.com), which continues to expand its footprint in the sports collectibles authentication market.

"This remarkable revenue growth reflects the strength of our team, the passion of our collectors, and the growing recognition of Infinite Auctions as a premier destination for authentic, high-value memorabilia,"said Marshall Perkins III, CEO of Medical Care Technologies Inc."Together with the progress of Real Game Used, these results showcase the exciting potential being unlocked within the MDCE family of companies."

Infinite Auctions specializes in premium game-worn and player-signed sports memorabilia, connecting collectors worldwide with rare assets through its secure online platform.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.
Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE), through its subsidiaries, operates across multiple verticals including Infinite Auctions (www.infiniteauctions.com) and Real Game Used (www.realgameused.com). The company is committed to delivering value through innovative platforms, authentic experiences, and sustainable growth strategies. For more information, please visit www.mdcestock.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.

Contact:
Investor Relations
Medical Care Technologies Inc.
info@infiniteauctions.com
Website: www.mdcestock.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Ticker:MDCE)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/mdce-subsidiary-infinite-auctions-soars-with-2-500-yoy-revenue-growth-1061956

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
