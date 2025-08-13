Anzeige
WKN: A0YDR2 | ISIN: US5845071076
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDICAL CARE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDICAL CARE TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
13.08.2025
166 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Infinite Auctions Showcases Five Pairs of Michael Jordan Game-Worn Sneakers in "The Grail Collection" Online Auction

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / Infinite Auctions, a premier sports memorabilia auction house and a subsidiary of Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE), is proud to present a once-in-a-lifetime offering for basketball and sneaker enthusiasts alike. As part of its highly anticipated "The Grail Collection" online auction, Infinite Auctions is featuring five pairs of game-worn sneakers from NBA legend Michael Jordan. The event is currently live at www.infiniteauctions.com and will conclude on August 30, 2025.

This exclusive selection spans multiple eras of Jordan's career, offering collectors a rare opportunity to acquire footwear worn by the six-time NBA Champion during actual NBA games. Each pair carries unparalleled historical and cultural significance, representing moments when Jordan solidified his status as the greatest basketball player of all time.

"Michael Jordan game-worn sneakers are among the most coveted items in the sports memorabilia market," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Infinite Auctions. "To offer not just one, but five pairs in a single event is extraordinary. We expect significant interest from collectors around the world."

The Grail Collection also includes a curated lineup of other rare and historically significant sports memorabilia, but the Michael Jordan game-worn sneakers are positioned as the marquee highlight of the event.

The online auction is open to collectors and fans worldwide, with bidding accessible directly through www.infiniteauctions.com.

Auction Details:

  • Auction Name:The Grail Collection

  • Featured Lot: 5 Pairs of Michael Jordan Game-Worn Sneakers

  • Auction Ends: August 30, 2025

  • Location: Online at www.infiniteauctions.com

  • Eligibility: Open to collectors worldwide

About Infinite Auctions
Infinite Auctions is a leading online auction house specializing in premium sports memorabilia and collectibles, delivering high-quality, authenticated items to collectors worldwide. Infinite Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: MDCE).

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.
Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) operates diverse subsidiaries, including Infinite Auctions, to provide growth opportunities across multiple sectors.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections, and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Media Contact:
info@infiniteauctions.com
www.infiniteauctions.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/infinite-auctions-showcases-five-pairs-of-michael-jordan-game-worn-sn-1060280

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
