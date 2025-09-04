Medical Care Technologies Inc. Advances Skin Cancer Prevention with AI Mole Tracking System

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: MDCE) is proud to announce the development of its AI-driven Mole Tracking System, a breakthrough dermatological monitoring tool for early skin cancer detection.

The system uses full-body lesion indexing, 3D body-mapping algorithms, and temporal skin-change detection to create longitudinal dermatological profiles for patients. This approach enables early identification of melanoma and other high-risk conditions, reducing reliance on invasive biopsies and costly clinic visits.

The global dermatology diagnostics market exceeds $15 billion annually and is expected to grow as skin cancer rates continue to rise worldwide. By providing a consumer-facing, mobile-accessible solution, MDCE is uniquely positioned to expand access to proactive dermatological screening.

"Skin cancer remains one of the most preventable yet deadly cancers when detected late," said CEO Marshall Perkins III. "Our technology empowers individuals and providers with AI-driven, real-time insights that can save lives."

The AI Mole Tracking platform is scheduled for inclusion in MDCE's beta app launch in 2026.

