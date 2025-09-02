Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 02.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Milliardenmarkt Multiple Sklerose: Neue Therapieform könnte alles verändern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YDR2 | ISIN: US5845071076 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDICAL CARE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDICAL CARE TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
02.09.2025 15:38 Uhr
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Medical Care Technologies Inc. Unveils Patent-Pending AI Mental Health Tracker Targeting $400 Billion Market

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE), an innovator in AI-powered healthcare technologies, today announced its AI Mental Health Tracker, a breakthrough solution designed to transform how anxiety, depression, and PTSD are detected and monitored. Visit the official site for more details at https://medicalcaretechnologies.com.

The. patent pending proprietary platform will leverage high-frame-rate facial landmark tracking, temporal micro-expression analysis, and emotion-recognition neural networks to uncover subclinical signs of psychological distress often missed by traditional screenings. With the ability to operate seamlessly through smartphones and webcams, this tool provides scalable, cost-effective access to real-time mental health diagnostics worldwide.

The global mental health market is valued at more than $400 billion and is expected to accelerate due to increased demand for digital therapeutics. By providing a non-invasive, AI-driven screening tool, MDCE is positioned to capture significant market share across telehealth, education, military, and workplace wellness programs.

"Mental health remains one of the most underserved areas in global healthcare," said Marshall Perkins III. "Our AI solution has the potential to revolutionize early detection, improve access, and dramatically reduce risk."

MDCE plans to integrate the AI Mental Health Tracker into its multi-vertical health platform, with a beta app launch targeted for 2026.

Safe Harbor Statement:
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, regulatory approvals, and product development timelines. Medical Care Technologies Inc. undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Contact:

Investor Relations
Medical Care Technologies Inc.
info@infiniteauctions.com
Website: www.mdcestock.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otc-pink-mdce-unveils-patent-pending-a-1067566

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.