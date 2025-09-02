Medical Care Technologies Inc. Unveils Patent-Pending AI Mental Health Tracker Targeting $400 Billion Market

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE), an innovator in AI-powered healthcare technologies, today announced its AI Mental Health Tracker, a breakthrough solution designed to transform how anxiety, depression, and PTSD are detected and monitored. Visit the official site for more details at https://medicalcaretechnologies.com.

The. patent pending proprietary platform will leverage high-frame-rate facial landmark tracking, temporal micro-expression analysis, and emotion-recognition neural networks to uncover subclinical signs of psychological distress often missed by traditional screenings. With the ability to operate seamlessly through smartphones and webcams, this tool provides scalable, cost-effective access to real-time mental health diagnostics worldwide.

The global mental health market is valued at more than $400 billion and is expected to accelerate due to increased demand for digital therapeutics. By providing a non-invasive, AI-driven screening tool, MDCE is positioned to capture significant market share across telehealth, education, military, and workplace wellness programs.

"Mental health remains one of the most underserved areas in global healthcare," said Marshall Perkins III. "Our AI solution has the potential to revolutionize early detection, improve access, and dramatically reduce risk."

MDCE plans to integrate the AI Mental Health Tracker into its multi-vertical health platform, with a beta app launch targeted for 2026.

