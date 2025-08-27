Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.08.2025
Patentschutz bis in die 2040er - Biotech-Geheimtipp vor möglichem Fast-Track-Durchbruch in den USA!
WKN: A0YDR2 | ISIN: US5845071076 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
Medical Care Technologies Inc.: NBA Game Used Auction: Highlights Infinite Auctions & Real Game Used as "The Grail Collection" Nears Closing

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) is highlighting the strength of its subsidiaries Infinite Auctions (www.infiniteauctions.com) and Real Game Used (www.realgameused.com) as Infinite Auctions' "The Grail Collection" online auction features some of the most coveted game-used memorabilia in sports history. The auction is set to conclude this Saturday, August 30th at 9 PM EST.

Infinite Auctions has established itself as a premier online platform for high-end game-worn collectibles, consistently commanding premium prices from serious collectors. Its latest "Grail Collection" includes iconic, authenticated memorabilia from legendary athletes such as Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson, Cristiano Ronaldo, and more.

Supporting the integrity of these historic items is Real Game Used, MDCE's authentication subsidiary. Real Game Used delivers industry-leading authentication services with comprehensive documentation that not only verifies the legitimacy of game-used items but also magnifies their long-term collectible value. The detailed authentication process builds critical bidder and collector confidence, further driving competitive demand and record-setting auction results.

"The combination of Infinite Auctions' online auction platform and Real Game Used's authentication expertise sets MDCE apart in the sports memorabilia market," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies Inc.

For more information about Medical Care Technologies Inc. and its subsidiaries, please visit: www.mdcestock.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Medical Care Technologies Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

Investor Relations
Medical Care Technologies Inc.
info@infiniteauctions.com
Website: www.mdcestock.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/nba-game-used-auction-otc-pink-mdce-highlights-infinite-auctions-and-1066119

