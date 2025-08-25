Anzeige
Montag, 25.08.2025
Mega-Deal in Kanada: Katapultiert sich diese Aktie jetzt in die Top-Liga der Explorer?
WKN: A0YDR2 | ISIN: US5845071076
Medical Care Technologies Inc.: $12.9M Dual Logoman Auto Sale Highlights MDCE Subsidiary Infinite Auctions' Move Into Tom Brady 1/1 NFL Logo Auto

Acquisition underscores Infinite Auctions' momentum as 1-of-1 cards of sports legends reach record-breaking values

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) today announced that its subsidiary, Infinite Auctions, has successfully acquired a Tom Brady 2009 Topps Unique Game-Worn NFL Logo Shield Autograph 1/1, one of the most coveted cards of the NFL legend.

The acquisition comes immediately after the historic sale of a dual Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant NBA Logoman autograph card, which shattered records by selling for $12,932,000 at Heritage Auctions. Originally purchased for $25,000 in 2013, the card sold again in 2015 for $170,000, before realizing its staggering value in Saturday's auction. Earlier in the week, a Kobe Bryant Game-Worn NBA Logoman Autograph also sold for $2,600,000, further solidifying the soaring demand for true 1-of-1 memorabilia of GOAT-level athletes.

Recognizing this momentum, Infinite Auctions acted swiftly to secure the Tom Brady NFL Shield Autograph 1/1, noting the football icon's direct involvement in the collectibles market with multiple card shops and a vault service.

"Tom Brady is the undisputed GOAT of football, and acquiring a true 1-of-1 NFL Logo Autograph at this point in time is a significant long-term investment," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of MDCE. "We believe this asset has exponential upside as the sports memorabilia and trading card market continues its explosive growth."

Infinite Auctions has consistently demonstrated strength in both auctions and private sales. In its last major event, the company sold a LeBron James Game-Worn NBA Finals Jersey for $242,000, and recently re-acquired an early career LeBron James jersey of major historical significance.

The momentum continues with Infinite Auctions' current flagship event, "The Grail Collection", which is live now and ends this Saturday at 9 PM EST at www.infiniteauctions.com. The collection features historic, game-worn memorabilia from Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diego Maradona, and other global sports legends.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Medical Care Technologies Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements.

Contact:

Investor Relations
Medical Care Technologies Inc.
info@infiniteauctions.com
Website: www.mdcestock.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/12.9m-dual-logoman-auto-sale-highlights-mdce-otc-pink-mdce-subsidiary-1064786

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
