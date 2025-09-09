Medical Care Technologies Inc. Projects Debt-Free Status by Year-End Driven by Strong Subsidiary Growth

"Company anticipates achieving debt-free status by year-end, reinforcing commitment to AI-driven healthcare technologies"

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE), an emerging leader in AI-driven healthcare innovation, today announced that based on current subsidiary performance, the Company is on pace to be debt free by the close of Q4 2025.

The Company's subsidiaries, Infinite Auctions LLC, a premium sports memorabilia auction house, and Real Game Used LLC (RGU), an AI-powered authentication platform, have generated strong sales revenue in recent months. This growth positions MDCE to strengthen its balance sheet and eliminate corporate debt, reducing reliance on outside financing.

"Achieving a debt-free position is an important milestone for MDCE," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies Inc. "It reflects the operational strength of our subsidiaries and provides us with a solid financial foundation as we continue advancing the development of our proprietary AI healthcare applications."

The Company recently filed a U.S. provisional patent application covering its AI-driven diagnostic platform designed to transform smartphones into tools for preventive healthcare screening, including early detection of conditions such as melanoma, wound infections, and mental health disorders. By leveraging revenue from existing business lines, MDCE is able to advance this innovative roadmap from a position of financial stability.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC: MDCE) is focused on developing proprietary AI-driven healthcare technologies aimed at empowering early detection, improving patient outcomes, and supporting clinicians with innovative diagnostic tools. The Company also operates subsidiaries Infinite Auctions LLC and Real Game Used LLC, which generate revenue through high-value collectibles auctions and AI-powered authentication services.

