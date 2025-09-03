Anzeige
Medical Care Technologies Inc. Launches AI Wound Monitoring Tool for $20+ Billion Chronic Care Market

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) today announced its AI-powered Wound Monitoring System, designed to provide real-time wound care diagnostics using only smartphone imagery.

The platform applies sequential imaging algorithms, automated edge detection, and infection risk modeling to track wound healing trajectories and flag early signs of infection or stagnation. This capability offers a disruptive alternative to expensive, in-person wound assessments-empowering patients, caregivers, and clinicians alike.

The chronic wound care market exceeds $20 billion annually and is projected to surpass $30 billion by 2030, driven by rising rates of diabetes, obesity, and aging populations. By addressing this global need, MDCE's system has the potential to reduce hospital readmissions, cut costs, and improve patient outcomes at scale.

"This technology has the potential to save billions in preventable healthcare costs while improving patient quality of life," said CEO Marshall Perkins.

The AI Wound Monitoring system will be integrated into MDCE's 2026 beta app launch as part of its broader digital health ecosystem.

Visit https://medicalcaretechnologies.com for more details.

Safe Harbor Statement:
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, regulatory approvals, and product development timelines. Medical Care Technologies Inc. undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Contact:

Investor Relations
Medical Care Technologies Inc.
info@infiniteauctions.com
Website: www.mdcestock.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otc-pink-mdce-launches-ai-wound-monito-1067568

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
