Medical Care Technologies Inc. Launches AI Wound Monitoring Tool for $20+ Billion Chronic Care Market

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) today announced its AI-powered Wound Monitoring System, designed to provide real-time wound care diagnostics using only smartphone imagery.

The platform applies sequential imaging algorithms, automated edge detection, and infection risk modeling to track wound healing trajectories and flag early signs of infection or stagnation. This capability offers a disruptive alternative to expensive, in-person wound assessments-empowering patients, caregivers, and clinicians alike.

The chronic wound care market exceeds $20 billion annually and is projected to surpass $30 billion by 2030, driven by rising rates of diabetes, obesity, and aging populations. By addressing this global need, MDCE's system has the potential to reduce hospital readmissions, cut costs, and improve patient outcomes at scale.

"This technology has the potential to save billions in preventable healthcare costs while improving patient quality of life," said CEO Marshall Perkins.

The AI Wound Monitoring system will be integrated into MDCE's 2026 beta app launch as part of its broader digital health ecosystem.

