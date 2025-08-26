Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Michael Jordan's Game-Worn Sneakers Headline 'The Grail Collection' at Infinite Auctions

Five Iconic Michael Jordan Game-Worn Sneakers Headline Elite Sports Memorabilia Auction

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2025 / Infinite Auctions, a subsidiary of Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE), is proud to announce the "The Grail Collection," available exclusively at www.infiniteauctions.com. This highly anticipated auction showcases five pairs of Michael Jordan game-worn sneakers, each tied to different defining moments in Jordan's legendary career. Each pair is accompanied by full authentication documentation, making them cornerstone pieces for collectors and investors alike.

Beyond Jordan's sneakers, The Grail Collection also highlights an elite selection of game-worn sneakers and jerseys from other NBA icons, including Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson, Yao Ming, Vince Carter, and Tracy McGrady.

Bidding for The Grail Collection is now live and will close on Saturday, August 30th at 9 PM EST exclusively online at www.infiniteauctions.com.

"Infinite Auctions is committed to curating museum-quality collections that capture the essence of sports history," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies Inc. "This auction represents a rare opportunity to secure some of the most culturally significant and investment-grade pieces of basketball memorabilia ever to hit the market."

