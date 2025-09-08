Medical Care Technologies Inc. Slashes Outstanding Share Count by 680,000,000 Shares

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) (the "Company" or "MDCE") today announced that Chief Executive Officer Marshall Perkins has voluntarily surrendered 680,000,000 shares of common stock back to the Company's treasury. This action reduces the total number of outstanding shares by 680,000,000. This a major material event to improve MDCE's share structure and will be filed and disclosed with OTC Markets in the coming days.

This decisive move underscores the Company's commitment to enhancing long-term shareholder value and improving its overall capital structure, while maintaining its authorized share count of 7,979,999,990 remains unchanged.

Marshall Perkins, CEO of MDCE, commented:

"Today's action demonstrates my unwavering commitment to aligning myself with our shareholders as we continue to scale MDCE's AI healthcare and sports authentication businesses. By aggresively reducing the outstanding share count, we are sending a clear signal of confidence in our business model, our subsidiaries, and our path forward."

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (www.medicalcaretechnologies.com) is currently focused on expanding its portfolio of AI-powered healthcare technologies and supporting the growth of its subsidiaries, Infinite Auctions (www.infiniteauctions.com) and Real Game Used (www.realgameused.com). Together, these subsidiaries operate at the intersection of digital health, sports technology, and authentication services, with the Company's patent-pending AI health diagnostics platform representing a potentially transformative opportunity in preventative medicine and global healthcare markets projected to exceed $1 trillion by 2030.

The share reduction further strengthens the Company's financial profile, paving the way for continued innovation, shareholder engagement, and execution of its long-term vision.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: MDCE)

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (MDCE) is a forward-looking healthcare and technology company developing a suite of AI-driven diagnostic tools designed to transform preventative medicine, while also operating subsidiaries in the sports memorabilia authentication and auction industries. The Company's diversified platform targets high-value markets with scalable solutions for patients, providers, collectors, and investors. For more information, visit: www.mdcestock.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including but not limited to expectations regarding future business strategy, potential market opportunities, and shareholder value. These statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions of management and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Medical Care Technologies Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Email: info@infiniteauctions.com

Website: www.mdcestock.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otc-pink-mdce-slashes-outstanding-shar-1069749