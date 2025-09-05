Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 05.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
SuperBuzz x Prymatica: Ein Vertriebsdeal, der KI-Hype in B2B-Umsätze verwandeln könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YDR2 | ISIN: US5845071076 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDICAL CARE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDICAL CARE TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
05.09.2025 15:38 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Medical Care Technologies Inc. Unveils AI Age-Based Health Risk Estimator Targeting $1 Trillion Digital Health Market by 2030

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / September 5, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) today unveiled its AI Facial Age-Based Health Risk Estimator, a breakthrough technology that uses facial imaging to deliver predictive health insights.

The system leverages micro-wrinkle density, skin elasticity, and tonal gradient analysis to generate real-time estimates of biological age and chronic disease predisposition. By combining facial biometrics with predictive AI health markers, MDCE aims to redefine preventative diagnostics and consumer health optimization.

This innovative tool addresses the fast-growing digital health and longevity market, projected to exceed $1 trillion globally by 2030, as consumers and providers alike seek personalized, non-invasive diagnostic technologies.

"Our Age-Based Risk Estimator has the power to transform how people think about wellness and preventative healthcare," said CEO Marshall Perkins III. "It offers actionable insights that could change how insurers, providers, and individuals manage long-term health."

This technology will also be featured in MDCE's beta app release scheduled for 2026.

For more information visit: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement:
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, regulatory approvals, and product development timelines. Medical Care Technologies Inc. undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Contact:

Investor Relations
Medical Care Technologies Inc.
info@infiniteauctions.com
Website: www.mdcestock.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otc-pink-mdce-unveils-ai-age-based-hea-1067573

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.