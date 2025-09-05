Medical Care Technologies Inc. Unveils AI Age-Based Health Risk Estimator Targeting $1 Trillion Digital Health Market by 2030

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / September 5, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) today unveiled its AI Facial Age-Based Health Risk Estimator, a breakthrough technology that uses facial imaging to deliver predictive health insights.

The system leverages micro-wrinkle density, skin elasticity, and tonal gradient analysis to generate real-time estimates of biological age and chronic disease predisposition. By combining facial biometrics with predictive AI health markers, MDCE aims to redefine preventative diagnostics and consumer health optimization.

This innovative tool addresses the fast-growing digital health and longevity market, projected to exceed $1 trillion globally by 2030, as consumers and providers alike seek personalized, non-invasive diagnostic technologies.

"Our Age-Based Risk Estimator has the power to transform how people think about wellness and preventative healthcare," said CEO Marshall Perkins III. "It offers actionable insights that could change how insurers, providers, and individuals manage long-term health."

This technology will also be featured in MDCE's beta app release scheduled for 2026.

For more information visit: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, regulatory approvals, and product development timelines. Medical Care Technologies Inc. undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Medical Care Technologies Inc.

info@infiniteauctions.com

Website: www.mdcestock.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otc-pink-mdce-unveils-ai-age-based-hea-1067573