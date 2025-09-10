Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.09.2025
BREAKING NEWS: CiTech unterzeichnet Exklusivvertrag mit Babcock - Ukraine-Deal katapultiert Aktie in neue Liga
Medical Care Technologies Inc.: MDCE Subsidiaries Generate Over $1 Million in Revenue Before Close of Q3, Paving Way for Debt-Free Growth and AI Healthcare Advancements

Infinite Auctions' Blockbuster LeBron James Finals jersey sale and Real Game Used's authentication revenues strengthen MDCE's balance sheet and support AI-powered healthcare application development.

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) (www.medicalcaretechnologies.com), an emerging innovator in AI-driven health screening technologies, today announced that its subsidiaries, Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used (RGU), have collectively generated $1,012,019 in revenue prior to the close of Q3 2025.

  • Infinite Auctions revenue highlights include a landmark inventory sale of a LeBron James Game-Worn NBA Finals jersey, which sold for $242,000 during the recent "The GOAT Collection" auction on www.infiniteauctions.com. Additional revenues were generated through both private and auction inventory sales along with auction commissions.

  • Real Game Used successfully cleared a backlog of authentication submissions, resulting in $58,948 in revenue this quarter to date. Learn more at www.realgameused.com.

These strong subsidiary performances are positioning MDCE for a debt-free balance sheet by year-end, while simultaneously funding the Company's ambitious AI healthcare technology roadmap.

MDCE's developmental pathway includes:

  1. Advancing from provisional patent to full application filings.

  2. Ongoing research and development to refine its AI-driven health screening models.

  3. Beta application completion for clinician testing.

  4. Publication of a pilot case study showcasing measurable patient outcomes or workflow efficiencies.

  5. Submission for academic peer review to validate findings.

  6. Development of a regulatory pathway, including potential FDA pre-submission meetings to prepare for clinical use.

"Our subsidiaries are delivering meaningful revenues today, which directly strengthens MDCE's ability to invest in tomorrow," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of MDCE. "This dual growth model - combining strong operational subsidiaries with the advancement of transformative healthcare technologies - gives us the foundation to scale responsibly and innovatively."

About Medical Care Technologies, Inc.

Medical Care Technologies, Inc. (OTC: MDCE) is a diversified company with subsidiaries in the sports memorabilia and authentication sectors - Infinite Auctions (www.infiniteauctions.com) and Real Game Used (www.realgameused.com) - generating strong revenue streams that support the Company's broader mission of transforming healthcare. MDCE is developing AI-powered health screening applications designed to support early detection and prevention of chronic conditions. By combining financial strength from its subsidiaries with a clear healthcare technology roadmap, MDCE is uniquely positioned to drive both near-term growth and long-term innovation.

For more information, please visit:
www.medicalcaretechnologies.com
www.mdcestock.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are based upon current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, the successful integration and performance of subsidiaries, the Company's ability to advance its healthcare technology initiatives, regulatory approval processes, and other factors described in filings with OTC Markets. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Contact:
Investor Relations
Medical Care Technologies Inc.
info@infiniteauctions.com
Website: www.mdcestock.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/mdce-subsidiaries-generate-over-1-million-in-revenue-before-close-of-1071090

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
