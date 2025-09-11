Medical Care Technologies Inc. Subsidiary Infinite Auctions Secures $2.54M Memorabilia Inventory, Reinforcing Growth and Supporting AI Healthcare Mission

With high-value assets including a LeBron James 2016 NBA Finals game worn jersey and rare Tom Brady 1/1 card, Infinite Auctions bolsters MDCE's balance sheet to accelerate development of its AI health platform.

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE) today announced that its subsidiary Infinite Auctions LLC has amassed a sports memorabilia and trading card inventory valued at approximately $2.54 million, based on recent comps and fair market valuations.

Highlights include a LeBron James 2016 Game-Worn NBA Finals Jersey, valued at nearly $1,000,000 based on the recent sale of a jersey from the same Finals series, and a Tom Brady 1/1 sports card that could carry a fair market value in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, supported by a recent comp sale of a similar card for nearly $500,000.

Infinite Auctions has also delivered a tremendous revenue boost through private sports card sales outside of its auctions, proving its ability to generate cash flow across multiple sales channels. Combined with rising auction revenues, these appreciating and highly liquid assets provide a robust financial foundation.

This financial strength directly supports MDCE's broader corporate mission of pioneering AI-powered healthcare diagnostics. The Company is currently developing patent-pending solutions across multiple verticals - including mental health tracking, wound monitoring, mole and melanoma detection, and health risk estimation - all designed to detect chronic or life-threatening conditions earlier and save lives. By reinforcing balance sheet flexibility through Infinite Auctions, MDCE is better positioned to fund ongoing R&D, strengthen its intellectual property portfolio, and accelerate the path toward commercialization of its AI healthcare platform.

"We're building value in two powerful arenas: sports memorabilia and healthcare innovation," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of MDCE. "High-value assets like the LeBron Finals jersey and Brady 1/1 card strengthen Infinite Auctions' market position while also giving MDCE the financial flexibility to complete our mission of revolutionizing preventive healthcare with AI-driven diagnostics."

The global sports memorabilia market, valued at $26.1 billion in 2021, is projected to surpass $40 billion by 2030(Market Decipher). This market synergy - pairing Infinite Auctions' growing asset-backed strength with MDCE's healthcare innovation - gives the Company both near-term revenue momentum and long-term transformational potential.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: MDCE) is a diversified holding company with three subsidiaries-Infinite Auctions LLC, Real Game Used LLC, and its healthcare technology division. MDCE is pioneering AI-driven health diagnostics through patent-pending applications designed to detect early warning signs of chronic and life-threatening conditions, empowering earlier intervention and improved patient outcomes. Through Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used, MDCE is also capitalizing on the multi-billion-dollar sports memorabilia and authentication market, creating a unique synergy of financial growth and healthcare innovation.

For more information, visit: www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements regarding future events, including without limitation, development, regulatory approval, commercialization, and market acceptance of our products, as well as estimates of market opportunity, revenue potential, and impact, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that may cause such differences include those discussed in the Company's reports filed with OTC Markets. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

