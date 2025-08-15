Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Real Game Used Brings High-Tech & Human Expertise Together to Protect Collectors Worldwide

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / August 15, 2025 / Real Game Used (www.realgameused.com), a subsidiary of Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE), is redefining memorabilia authentication by offering two distinct types of verification: Photo Match Authentication and Item Analysis Authentication.

Real Game Used authenticates game-worn sports memorabilia, screen-worn/used movie and television memorabilia, and music and entertainment celebrity-worn memorabilia. The company's Photo Match Authentication leverages advanced AI-assisted image recognition to compare items against verified in-action photographs, while its Item Analysis Authentication uses expert traditional evaluation methods-assessing stitching, materials, wear patterns, provenance, and other forensic details.

The global collectibles authentication and grading services market is experiencing rapid growth, with a 16% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projected through 2033 and demand rising by 50% in 2024 alone. The sports memorabilia market alone is valued at $33.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $271 billion by 2034, driven by a 22.1% CAGR.

"Authentication is about preserving cultural and historical treasures while giving collectors the confidence they deserve," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Real Game Used. "By offering both AI-driven photo matching and detailed human-led item analysis, we deliver a complete solution for the evolving memorabilia market."

About Real Game Used www.realgameused.com

Real Game Used specializes in authenticating game-worn sports memorabilia, screen-worn/used film and television memorabilia, and music and entertainment celebrity-worn memorabilia. The company offers both Photo Match Authentication and Item Analysis Authentication to deliver accurate, trustworthy, and timely verification for collectors worldwide.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE) www.mdcestock.com

Medical Care Technologies Inc. is a diversified enterprise operating across multiple industries, with subsidiaries such as Real Game Used leveraging innovative technology to transform traditional markets.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained herein.

Media Contact:

info@infiniteauctions.com

www.infiniteauctions.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/real-game-used-brings-high-tech-and-human-expertise-together-to-prote-1061433