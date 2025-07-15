Medical Care Technologies Inc.: OTC PINK:MDCE - Medical Care Technologies Unveils Game-Changing AI Mental Health Breakthrough

AI-Powered Emotion Scanner Aims to Revolutionize Mental Health Screening Across Telehealth, Education & Consumer Platforms

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE), a health-tech innovator pushing the boundaries of AI-powered diagnostics, today announces a major advancement in its digital health portfolio: an AI Facial Micro-Expression Mental Health Scanner designed to detect early emotional and psychological distress using nothing more than a short selfie video.

This next-gen technology merges facial coding with affective computing, decoding subtle micro-expressions that often precede visible symptoms of depression, anxiety, or PTSD. By identifying these emotional biomarkers before patients even recognize the signs themselves, MDCE is laying the groundwork for real-time, scalable, preventive mental health screening.

"This technology has the potential to redefine how mental health is approached globally," said a company spokesperson. "With integration pathways ranging from telehealth to university counseling centers to wearable platforms, we are targeting a market that is not only underserved, but urgently in need of scalable, stigma-free solutions."

The global mental health tech market is projected to exceed $60 billion by 2030, and MDCE's innovation is positioned at the intersection of artificial intelligence, digital therapeutics, and mass accessibility. By enabling frictionless, non-invasive screening via smartphones and connected devices, the company believes this solution could transform both early detection and long-term outcomes for millions worldwide.

This initiative is part of MDCE's expanding R&D focus, alongside its subsidiaries:

Infinite Auctions (www.infiniteauctions.com), a leader in investment-grade memorabilia auctions

Real Game Used (www.realgameused.com), a disruptor in AI photo-match authentication and sports-tech solutions

To learn more about the scanner or opportunities for early-stage collaboration, visit www.medicalcaretechnologies.com.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: MDCE)

Medical Care Technologies Inc. is a forward-focused health tech company developing AI-based self-screening tools to empower users through early detection. With growing interest in AI diagnostic platforms, MDCE is developing solutions for wound care, dermatological monitoring, and mental health, targeting large and underserved markets.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including expectations for future product development and market impact. These statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ. The company assumes no obligation to update these statements.

Company Info:

Medical Care Technologies Inc (OTC PINK:MDCE)

www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

Investor & Media Contact:

Infinite Auctions / MDCE

info@infiniteauctions.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/otc-pink-mdce-medical-care-technologies-unveils-game-changing-ai-ment-1048803