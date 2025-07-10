Medical Care Technologies Inc.: OTC PINK:MDCE Powers Forward as All Three Business Units Hit Growth Milestones

AI Health R&D, Consecutive Blockbuster Auctions, and Record Authentication Demand Signal Breakout Quarter for MDCE and Its High-Growth Subsidiaries.

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE), a diversified holding company focused on AI-powered healthcare innovation, authentication science, and premium collectibles, is pleased to announce explosive operational momentum across all three of its core businesses: Medical Care Technologies, Infinite Auctions, and Real Game Used (RGU).

At Medical Care Technologies, the company's health tech division, research and development has reached a breakout stage, with its mobile AI-based self-care tools advancing rapidly toward a 2026 beta app release. The company's expanding portfolio of intellectual property includes AI tools designed to monitor wound healing, assess biological aging, and analyze micro-expressions for early mental health detection - tools aimed at empowering consumer wellness and remote care.

Meanwhile, Infinite Auctions - the company's premier high-end memorabilia marketplace - has reported a strong resurgence in consignment activity and bidder engagement, as the firm prepares to hold back-to-back elite auctions for the first time in its history. The upcoming "GOAT Collection" and "Grail Collection" will showcase iconic, investment-grade pieces from sports legends such as Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James, confirming Infinite Auctions' position as a top-tier destination for collectors and alternative asset investors.

In parallel, Real Game Used (RGU) - MDCE's AI-driven authentication subsidiary - continues to scale rapidly as demand for its expert-level evaluations and visual data technology reaches record highs. The company has experienced a persistent multi-month backlog in submissions due to a sharp increase in high-profile memorabilia being submitted for review. RGU is currently evaluating some of the most significant items in sports and entertainment history, and is rapidly expanding its technology and authentication infrastructure.

"We are seeing a convergence of credibility, momentum, and market demand across all three of our companies," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies Inc. "Our R&D is advancing at a fast pace, our auction house is thriving, and our authentication arm is setting new benchmarks in trust. MDCE is building true value across multiple billion-dollar sectors."

About Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE):

Medical Care Technologies Inc. is a diversified growth company advancing innovation across AI healthcare, sports authentication, and alternative assets. Its subsidiaries include Medical Care Technologies (AI health tech), Infinite Auctions (high-end memorabilia), and Real Game Used (AI image authentication). Each division targets high-growth verticals with scalable, tech-driven solutions.

