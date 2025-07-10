Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 10.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Millionenschwerer Einstieg!: Ein europäischer Finanzriese setzt auf dieses Projekt - folgen Sie den Profis?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YDR2 | ISIN: US5845071076 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDICAL CARE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDICAL CARE TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
10.07.2025 15:26 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Medical Care Technologies Inc.: OTC PINK:MDCE Powers Forward as All Three Business Units Hit Growth Milestones

AI Health R&D, Consecutive Blockbuster Auctions, and Record Authentication Demand Signal Breakout Quarter for MDCE and Its High-Growth Subsidiaries.

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE), a diversified holding company focused on AI-powered healthcare innovation, authentication science, and premium collectibles, is pleased to announce explosive operational momentum across all three of its core businesses: Medical Care Technologies, Infinite Auctions, and Real Game Used (RGU).

At Medical Care Technologies, the company's health tech division, research and development has reached a breakout stage, with its mobile AI-based self-care tools advancing rapidly toward a 2026 beta app release. The company's expanding portfolio of intellectual property includes AI tools designed to monitor wound healing, assess biological aging, and analyze micro-expressions for early mental health detection - tools aimed at empowering consumer wellness and remote care.

Meanwhile, Infinite Auctions - the company's premier high-end memorabilia marketplace - has reported a strong resurgence in consignment activity and bidder engagement, as the firm prepares to hold back-to-back elite auctions for the first time in its history. The upcoming "GOAT Collection" and "Grail Collection" will showcase iconic, investment-grade pieces from sports legends such as Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James, confirming Infinite Auctions' position as a top-tier destination for collectors and alternative asset investors.

In parallel, Real Game Used (RGU) - MDCE's AI-driven authentication subsidiary - continues to scale rapidly as demand for its expert-level evaluations and visual data technology reaches record highs. The company has experienced a persistent multi-month backlog in submissions due to a sharp increase in high-profile memorabilia being submitted for review. RGU is currently evaluating some of the most significant items in sports and entertainment history, and is rapidly expanding its technology and authentication infrastructure.

"We are seeing a convergence of credibility, momentum, and market demand across all three of our companies," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies Inc. "Our R&D is advancing at a fast pace, our auction house is thriving, and our authentication arm is setting new benchmarks in trust. MDCE is building true value across multiple billion-dollar sectors."

About Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE):
Medical Care Technologies Inc. is a diversified growth company advancing innovation across AI healthcare, sports authentication, and alternative assets. Its subsidiaries include Medical Care Technologies (AI health tech), Infinite Auctions (high-end memorabilia), and Real Game Used (AI image authentication). Each division targets high-growth verticals with scalable, tech-driven solutions.

Contact:
Medical Care Technologies - www.medicalcaretechnologies.com
Infinite Auctions - www.infiniteauctions.com
Real Game Used - www.realgameused.com

Investor & Media Contact:
Infinite Auctions / MDCE
info@infiniteauctions.com

Safe Harbor Statement:
This release may contain forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to business execution, intellectual property progress, regulatory developments, and market conditions. Actual results may differ materially. MDCE undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/otc-pink-mdce-powers-forward-as-all-three-business-units-hit-growth-m-1047556

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.