WKN: A0YDR2 | ISIN: US5845071076 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDICAL CARE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDICAL CARE TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
11.07.2025 15:14 Uhr
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Infinite Auctions Offers LeBron James' 2014 NBA Finals Game-Worn & Signed Jersey - A Monumental Piece of NBA History

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / July 11, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE), through its wholly owned subsidiary Infinite Auctions, is thrilled to announce the live online auction of one of the most historically significant NBA jerseys in modern basketball history - LeBron James' game-worn and signed white home jersey from Game 4 of the 2014 NBA Finals, authenticated by MeiGray, Real Game Used, and Upper Deck Authenticated.

The auction is now live at www.infiniteauctions.com and will close on July 19th at 8 PM EST. The current high bid stands at $82,000.

Worn during LeBron's final home game as a member of the Miami Heat, this iconic jersey saw action in both halves of the 2014 NBA Finals Game 4. LeBron put forth a heroic effort in front of a home crowd, posting 28 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 assists over 37 minutes of play. Despite his performance, the Miami Heat fell to the San Antonio Spurs in a pivotal 107-86 loss - closing a legendary chapter in LeBron's career.

What makes this offering truly extraordinary is its triple-layer authentication:

  • Photo-matched by MeiGray, a global leader in game-used authentication

  • Independently verified by Real Game Used, MDCE's sports imaging and authentication subsidiary

  • Backed by Upper Deck Authenticated, confirming the authenticity of LeBron's signature and inscription, penned boldly in black ink

"This jersey is more than fabric and thread - it's a piece of NBA history," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of MDCE. "We believe this is one of the most iconic modern-era game-used jerseys ever offered. Infinite Auctions continues to build a reputation for sourcing generational collectibles with rock-solid provenance."

With its pristine condition, unmatched authenticity, and profound narrative significance, this jersey is fit for a museum, a hall of fame exhibit, or even LeBron James' personal archive. It embodies the close of one dynasty and the beginning of another - a visual marker of the moment LeBron's Miami Heat legacy was cemented.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE):
Medical Care Technologies Inc. is a diversified growth company operating in AI healthcare, sports authentication, and collectibles. Its subsidiaries include Medical Care Technologies, which develops AI-powered self-care health apps; Infinite Auctions, a premier auction platform for high-end game-worn memorabilia; and Real Game Used, an AI-based image authentication company specializing in sports and entertainment assets.

Contact:
Medical Care Technologies Inc. - www.medicalcaretechnologies.com
Infinite Auctions - www.infiniteauctions.com
Real Game Used - www.realgameused.com

Investor & Media Contact:
Infinite Auctions / MDCE
info@infiniteauctions.com

Safe Harbor Statement:
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including expected financial performance and operational outlooks. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. MDCE undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/infinite-auctions-offers-lebron-james-2014-nba-finals-game-worn-and-s-1047856

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
