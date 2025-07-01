Medical Care Technologies Inc. Launches Back-to-Back Michael Jordan High Value Memorabilia Auctions

The GOAT Collection features game-worn memorabilia from Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant; The Grail Collection to follow with high value assets from sports history's most iconic legends.

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE) is proud to announce that its owned subsidiary, Infinite Auctions, has officially launched its latest live auction event - The GOAT Collection- featuring an elite lineup of ultra-rare, game-worn memorabilia from the three greatest icons in basketball history: Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant.

Following this headlining trio, Infinite Auctions will immediately open bidding on "The Grail Collection", a higher volume power-packed offering of investment-grade, museum-worthy collectibles. This unprecedented back-to-back showcase features high value artifacts from some of the most iconic moments in sports history.

"Back-to-back blockbuster events position Infinite Auctions as the premier destination for investment-grade game-used collectibles," said Marshall Perkins, company CEO. "These collections define the pinnacle of provenance, legacy, and long-term collectible value."

Bidding for The GOAT Collection is now live at www.infiniteauctions.com, with The Grail Collection set to follow shortly after the current auction closes.

Contact: info@infiniteauctions.com

