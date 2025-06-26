Medical Care Technologies Inc.: MDCE's Real Game Used Thrives as Authentication Submissions Surge from Collectors Worldwide

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE) proudly announces that its subsidiary, Real Game Used, is experiencing growth and industry momentum as collectors from around the globe continue to submit rare and historic sports and entertainment memorabilia for authentication.

Fueled by its proprietary AI-driven research tools and the extensive knowledge base of CEO Marshall Perkins III, Real Game Used is transforming how memorabilia is evaluated and authenticated. Collectors, investors, and auction houses are turning to Real Game Used for precise, evidence-based verification-especially for high-value game-worn and historically significant items.

"Our platform is becoming the go-to resource for serious collectors who want confidence in the authenticity and story behind their most prized assets," said Perkins. "The increase in submissions we're seeing reflects not only our credibility, but also the rising demand for transparency and technological accuracy in this booming market."

As Real Game Used expands its services, it continues to collaborate with auction platforms, collectors, and entertainment estates, further scaling its role as an integral piece of the collectibles ecosystem.

For more information or to submit items for authentication, visit: www.realgameused.com

Contact Information:

info@realgameused.com

www.mdcestock.com

About Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: MDCE)

Medical Care Technologies Inc. is a publicly traded company undergoing a strategic evolution into the collectibles and memorabilia industry. Through its subsidiaries, Real Game Used and Infinite Auctions, MDCE is building a brand that celebrates legacy, authenticity, and the passion of collectors worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks, uncertainties, and regulatory outcomes. Actual results may differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

