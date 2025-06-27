Anzeige
WKN: A0YDR2 | ISIN: US5845071076 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDICAL CARE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDICAL CARE TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
27.06.2025 14:26 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Michael Jordan "I'm Back" Game Worn Sneakers Discovered Using Artificial Intelligence

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / June 27, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE), through its groundbreaking sports memorabilia authentication subsidiary Real Game Used, is proud to announce one of the most significant discoveries in modern sports collectibles. By leveraging a proprietary AI-driven authentication system and the deep historical expertise of CEO Marshall Perkins III, Real Game Used has identified a monumental artifact from basketball history.

The item - a pair of game-worn sneakers from Michael Jordan's historic home debut in his 1995 return to the Chicago Bulls - was originally purchased at public auction for just under $16,000, overlooked by major authenticators due to the complexity of verifying the imagery and video of the event. Now, after extensive video and photo-matching analysis and AI-enhanced research, the shoes are being unveiled and listed online next week for $1,500,000 on the Infinite Auctions platform, an owned MDCE subsidiary.

"This discovery validates everything we've been building with Real Game Used," said Marshall Perkins III, CEO of MDCE and Real Game Used. "By combining decades of industry knowledge with our patent-pending AI, we're able to uncover what others miss. These shoes are not just memorabilia-they are a defining piece of sports history."

Real Game Used continues to differentiate itself by pushing the boundaries of AI technology to enhance photo-matching, identify unique wear patterns, and draw connections previously undetectable through conventional means. This Jordan artifact underscores the power and profitability of this approach.

The shoes will be featured in Infinite Auctions' upcoming elite sale event, with bidding set to begin next week. This revelation not only elevates MDCE's visibility in the collectibles market but also demonstrates the company's ability to monetize innovation with precision.

Contact Information:

info@infiniteauctions.com

www.infiniteauctions.com

www.realgameused.com

www.mdcestock.com

CEO Profile www.marshallperkins.com

About Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE)
Medical Care Technologies Inc. is a publicly traded company undergoing a strategic evolution into the collectibles and memorabilia industry. Through its subsidiaries, Real Game Used and Infinite Auctions, MDCE is building a brand that celebrates legacy, authenticity, and the passion of collectors worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks, uncertainties, and regulatory outcomes. Actual results may differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/michael-jordan-%22im-back%22-game-worn-sneakers-discovered-using-artifici-1043276

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
