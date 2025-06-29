Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Real Game Used Exposes and Challenges Corruption in the Sports Collectibles World

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / June 29, 2025 / Real Game Used, a pioneering artificial intelligence-driven authentication company specializing in sports and entertainment memorabilia, was born out of necessity-and a mission to protect collectors from unethical industry practices that have plagued the market for years. A subsidiary of Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE), Real Game Used is rapidly emerging as a trusted alternative for photo and video-based authentication.

CEO Marshall Perkins, a seasoned appraiser and collector with over 20 years of experience, founded Real Game Used after personally facing alarming misconduct from prominent authentication gatekeepers. "On one occasion, I was extorted for $50,000 just to get a $750 authentication job completed," Perkins recalled. "The individual said, 'This won't pass unless I'm part of the deal.' That's when I realized the industry was broken."

In another troubling experience, Perkins submitted a historically significant jersey for authentication. It was rejected, only to later surface with a letter of authenticity from the same company-and sold for over $125,000 more than his sale price. These experiences highlighted a dangerous consolidation of power where a select few insiders controlled who and what was deemed authentic-often based on influence, not merit.

Real Game Used was founded to challenge this monopoly by introducing a new standard: authentication rooted in transparent, evidence-based methodology using both expert research. The company's patent pending AI software enhances human expertise by analyzing micro-details in images and video, allowing RGU to conclusively or apparently photo match memorabilia with unprecedented precision.

The company also serves as a safe haven for collectors. In recent years, social media manipulation, media bullying, and collector collusion have created a hostile environment where authenticators, auction houses and collectors are afraid of the wealthy puppet masters that control the industry.A small group of ultra-wealthy collectors has been accused of suppressing auction competition, undermining rival authenticators, and manipulating auction pricing to protect their own holdings. "Our platforms are about independence, transparency, and breaking free from the toxic grip of a few bad actors who prioritize control over credibility," Perkins said.

In response, Real Game Used offers a layered authentication model:

Conclusive Photo Match

Apparent Photo Match

Provenance-Backed Authenticity

Each item undergoes rigorous research, human oversight, and AI-based verification before receiving an RGU Letter of Authenticity. Unlike firms relying solely on quick "yes" or "no" verdicts from undertrained staff who are cashing in unassuming collectors, RGU prides itself on delivering the most comprehensive authentication in the industry.

"Collectors deserve better than to be at the mercy of political games, shady backroom deals, or passive research," said Perkins. "Real Game Used is here to restore trust, and our AI-backed methodology is outworking every competitor."

Real Game Used continues to battle industry gatekeeping by delivering exceptional results, achieving top-tier prices for game-worn jerseys from legends like Yao Ming, Tracy McGrady, Jeremy Lin, Grant Hill, and Vince Carter-many authenticated solely through RGU's trusted process.

"We've remained focused on building a transparent, research-driven platform for collectors, but the recent slander and manipulation by bad actors in this industry will no longer go unchecked," said Marshall Perkins III, CEO of Real Game Used. "We are actively pursuing legal action and are committed to exposing the corruption that continues to plague the sports collectibles world. The collecting community deserves better-and we intend to lead that charge."

About Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: MDCE)

Medical Care Technologies Inc. is a publicly traded company undergoing a strategic evolution into the collectibles and memorabilia industry. Through its subsidiaries, Real Game Used and Infinite Auctions, MDCE is building a brand that celebrates legacy, authenticity, and the passion of collectors worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks, uncertainties, and regulatory outcomes. Actual results may differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

