Under the liquidity contract implemented by Arkema (Paris:AKE) with NATIXIS ODDO BHF, as of 30 June 2025, the following assets were held in the dedicated liquidity account:

89,273 shares

€8,397,788

For the period from 01 January 2025 to 30 June 2025, the following transactions have been carried out

Number of executed transactions on buy side: 15,439

Number of executed transactions on sell side: 17,495



Traded volume on buy side: 1,441,835 shares for a total amount of €105,227,834

Traded volume on sell side: 1,421,822 shares for a total amount of €104,107,871

As a reminder, the resources allocated as of the implementation of the liquidity contract amounted to €15,000,000.

BUY SELL Date of transaction Number of transactions Number of shares Amount (€) Number of transactions Number of shares Amount (€) Total 15,439 1,441,835 105,227,834 17,495 1,421,822 104,107,871 02/01/2025 58 5,854 423,955 37 2,603 190,154 03/01/2025 46 4,317 305,853 16 1,650 117,368 06/01/2025 97 11,272 809,770 277 16,945 1,217,859 07/01/2025 131 12,278 884,599 288 11,925 861,128 08/01/2025 85 8,850 633,398 225 8,750 627,523 09/01/2025 94 9,250 662,223 229 9,150 655,800 10/01/2025 132 13,493 960,043 215 9,640 688,820 13/01/2025 80 7,350 516,690 283 11,860 838,191 14/01/2025 123 13,500 982,725 203 14,450 1,054,013 15/01/2025 79 8,250 600,795 128 13,574 990,656 16/01/2025 48 6,150 455,183 110 7,636 567,151 17/01/2025 82 5,900 437,465 96 8,490 631,379 20/01/2025 90 9,450 711,075 110 11,903 896,761 21/01/2025 101 9,750 730,005 51 6,000 448,725 22/01/2025 63 6,313 470,454 69 5,250 391,725 23/01/2025 40 4,200 313,628 105 6,900 515,865 24/01/2025 72 8,312 643,927 244 15,405 1,186,373 27/01/2025 149 17,288 1,338,587 296 15,048 1,166,932 28/01/2025 117 15,693 1,220,513 117 14,018 1,091,734 29/01/2025 95 13,800 1,060,496 93 12,891 991,599 30/01/2025 140 20,470 1,588,403 166 23,219 1,803,142 31/01/2025 31 5,290 407,733 22 2,320 179,389 03/02/2025 157 18,949 1,403,453 185 14,132 1,052,774 04/02/2025 79 8,801 661,492 115 10,468 788,486 05/02/2025 84 8,100 616,268 99 8,850 675,089 06/02/2025 103 17,421 1,359,978 242 29,290 2,295,348 07/02/2025 157 17,400 1,407,600 265 12,750 1,032,213 10/02/2025 76 7,651 612,561 127 5,551 446,330 11/02/2025 94 10,176 809,038 237 9,500 756,085 12/02/2025 90 9,026 716,699 138 11,050 878,818 13/02/2025 51 6,450 532,823 175 15,450 1,275,195 14/02/2025 175 18,750 1,572,863 170 17,850 1,499,085 17/02/2025 104 11,326 946,936 79 8,179 684,470 18/02/2025 127 13,844 1,150,322 106 12,857 1,070,294 19/02/2025 238 24,570 1,997,751 93 13,220 1,072,624 20/02/2025 107 12,180 982,349 120 14,290 1,153,093 21/02/2025 120 16,590 1,355,204 165 19,530 1,596,137 24/02/2025 181 20,060 1,649,271 181 22,680 1,871,037 25/02/2025 130 22,875 1,865,657 154 20,355 1,662,909 26/02/2025 131 16,774 1,387,879 204 24,780 2,048,613 27/02/2025 446 37,836 3,008,340 351 27,610 2,189,401 28/02/2025 160 14,836 1,173,998 143 12,650 1,001,297 03/03/2025 252 36,974 2,925,388 287 31,770 2,513,419 04/03/2025 328 25,850 1,954,491 207 16,722 1,261,032 05/03/2025 200 25,820 2,051,416 347 39,698 3,130,209 06/03/2025 191 23,521 1,951,024 360 40,260 3,335,351 07/03/2025 316 41,320 3,457,583 233 32,526 2,727,948 10/03/2025 424 55,998 4,513,676 292 43,824 3,527,908 11/03/2025 213 17,383 1,400,760 254 22,819 1,840,875 12/03/2025 152 11,880 971,179 237 18,851 1,541,810 13/03/2025 84 4,837 390,926 21 1,650 134,635 14/03/2025 15 1,430 114,417 52 4,290 349,399 17/03/2025 203 14,080 1,164,383 182 14,300 1,183,479 18/03/2025 89 13,860 1,155,021 170 14,560 1,214,659 19/03/2025 161 25,200 2,075,745 131 18,900 1,560,657 20/03/2025 303 30,801 2,445,481 164 16,841 1,337,225 21/03/2025 187 13,420 1,018,188 137 9,790 742,555 24/03/2025 27 2,310 174,559 56 3,409 261,921 25/03/2025 7 441 33,263 8 441 33,543 26/03/2025 38 2,640 197,489 9 550 41,294 27/03/2025 27 2,071 148,007 28 2,091 152,553 28/03/2025 57 3,170 230,055 15 1,210 88,583 31/03/2025 163 10,125 710,273 122 7,808 546,898 01/04/2025 82 5,025 355,493 124 6,428 455,846 02/04/2025 102 5,700 404,273 89 4,969 353,590 03/04/2025 241 14,400 981,071 115 7,173 488,745 04/04/2025 256 15,525 988,751 166 10,941 695,868 07/04/2025 401 25,425 1,526,483 381 22,764 1,381,863 08/04/2025 126 8,160 509,598 161 9,071 568,346 09/04/2025 326 18,480 1,108,594 246 14,461 868,749 10/04/2025 176 11,025 705,079 335 20,479 1,413,746 11/04/2025 312 16,650 1,003,114 255 15,075 910,223 14/04/2025 145 9,825 604,298 209 12,075 745,673 15/04/2025 120 7,625 476,674 124 7,725 483,259 16/04/2025 157 8,775 539,108 137 7,350 452,449 17/04/2025 100 6,150 377,366 88 5,700 350,614 22/04/2025 109 6,300 387,315 131 7,050 434,138 23/04/2025 107 6,300 408,615 173 10,375 671,438 24/04/2025 85 5,025 323,726 99 5,502 355,171 25/04/2025 85 5,925 390,788 114 6,418 424,104 28/04/2025 23 1,200 79,800 40 2,100 139,721 29/04/2025 60 5,505 368,399 110 6,920 463,923 30/04/2025 136 10,890 722,986 111 9,065 601,436 02/05/2025 196 12,170 817,124 199 13,605 916,046 05/05/2025 108 6,600 441,664 112 6,750 452,442 06/05/2025 217 12,935 853,684 179 10,850 716,739 07/05/2025 247 15,451 996,402 240 15,301 993,194 08/05/2025 35 2,325 149,618 50 2,925 190,234 09/05/2025 18 675 44,453 47 2,555 169,977 12/05/2025 2 76 5,303 126 7,675 535,409 13/05/2025 136 8,025 566,448 100 6,150 434,842 14/05/2025 140 8,925 616,220 143 8,285 574,430 15/05/2025 99 6,300 431,426 105 5,665 388,853 16/05/2025 81 4,800 326,794 68 3,600 246,034 19/05/2025 94 8,145 551,394 118 8,345 566,110 20/05/2025 123 9,765 658,490 119 8,910 600,540 21/05/2025 105 7,940 529,480 76 5,500 366,240 22/05/2025 120 10,555 702,154 185 12,600 840,426 23/05/2025 155 12,100 799,776 138 10,440 691,735 26/05/2025 68 6,050 382,784 73 5,830 369,144 27/05/2025 67 5,610 357,033 78 5,170 329,274 28/05/2025 81 6,600 421,735 61 4,487 287,155 29/05/2025 111 15,400 987,146 87 8,610 553,333 30/05/2025 71 5,280 333,449 88 7,180 455,261 02/06/2025 87 7,370 458,266 64 5,830 363,072 03/06/2025 72 5,940 367,648 71 5,830 361,504 04/06/2025 165 12,870 804,936 132 10,978 690,581 05/06/2025 109 8,800 533,588 85 7,700 467,616 06/06/2025 58 5,610 341,187 48 3,883 236,826 09/06/2025 49 3,896 237,975 78 6,127 374,554 10/06/2025 55 4,410 274,526 111 7,493 468,598 11/06/2025 88 7,480 471,834 52 3,847 243,954 12/06/2025 112 11,774 718,017 73 10,030 612,497 13/06/2025 109 11,900 717,341 78 9,025 545,243 16/06/2025 113 11,444 690,762 102 11,509 696,274 17/06/2025 83 11,676 707,000 93 11,426 693,832 18/06/2025 87 10,030 597,805 59 7,518 448,127 19/06/2025 82 9,142 541,203 72 6,932 411,198 20/06/2025 78 5,180 307,986 57 5,630 335,843 23/06/2025 77 9,220 547,174 95 7,986 474,480 24/06/2025 89 13,430 826,855 209 22,085 1,361,574 25/06/2025 61 8,670 534,829 94 7,267 449,984 26/06/2025 104 11,050 688,254 142 20,768 1,298,292 27/06/2025 20 2,550 161,925 62 6,235 400,338 30/06/2025 118 15,980 1,013,311 77 8,670 549,644

