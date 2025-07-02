Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract implemented by Arkema (Paris:AKE) with NATIXIS ODDO BHF, as of 30 June 2025, the following assets were held in the dedicated liquidity account:
- 89,273 shares
- €8,397,788
For the period from 01 January 2025 to 30 June 2025, the following transactions have been carried out
- Number of executed transactions on buy side: 15,439
- Number of executed transactions on sell side: 17,495
- Traded volume on buy side: 1,441,835 shares for a total amount of €105,227,834
- Traded volume on sell side: 1,421,822 shares for a total amount of €104,107,871
As a reminder, the resources allocated as of the implementation of the liquidity contract amounted to €15,000,000.
|BUY
|SELL
Date of transaction
Number of transactions
Number of shares
Amount (€)
Number of transactions
Number of shares
Amount (€)
|Total
15,439
1,441,835
105,227,834
17,495
1,421,822
104,107,871
|02/01/2025
58
5,854
423,955
37
2,603
190,154
|03/01/2025
46
4,317
305,853
16
1,650
117,368
|06/01/2025
97
11,272
809,770
277
16,945
1,217,859
|07/01/2025
131
12,278
884,599
288
11,925
861,128
|08/01/2025
85
8,850
633,398
225
8,750
627,523
|09/01/2025
94
9,250
662,223
229
9,150
655,800
|10/01/2025
132
13,493
960,043
215
9,640
688,820
|13/01/2025
80
7,350
516,690
283
11,860
838,191
|14/01/2025
123
13,500
982,725
203
14,450
1,054,013
|15/01/2025
79
8,250
600,795
128
13,574
990,656
|16/01/2025
48
6,150
455,183
110
7,636
567,151
|17/01/2025
82
5,900
437,465
96
8,490
631,379
|20/01/2025
90
9,450
711,075
110
11,903
896,761
|21/01/2025
101
9,750
730,005
51
6,000
448,725
|22/01/2025
63
6,313
470,454
69
5,250
391,725
|23/01/2025
40
4,200
313,628
105
6,900
515,865
|24/01/2025
72
8,312
643,927
244
15,405
1,186,373
|27/01/2025
149
17,288
1,338,587
296
15,048
1,166,932
|28/01/2025
117
15,693
1,220,513
117
14,018
1,091,734
|29/01/2025
95
13,800
1,060,496
93
12,891
991,599
|30/01/2025
140
20,470
1,588,403
166
23,219
1,803,142
|31/01/2025
31
5,290
407,733
22
2,320
179,389
|03/02/2025
157
18,949
1,403,453
185
14,132
1,052,774
|04/02/2025
79
8,801
661,492
115
10,468
788,486
|05/02/2025
84
8,100
616,268
99
8,850
675,089
|06/02/2025
103
17,421
1,359,978
242
29,290
2,295,348
|07/02/2025
157
17,400
1,407,600
265
12,750
1,032,213
|10/02/2025
76
7,651
612,561
127
5,551
446,330
|11/02/2025
94
10,176
809,038
237
9,500
756,085
|12/02/2025
90
9,026
716,699
138
11,050
878,818
|13/02/2025
51
6,450
532,823
175
15,450
1,275,195
|14/02/2025
175
18,750
1,572,863
170
17,850
1,499,085
|17/02/2025
104
11,326
946,936
79
8,179
684,470
|18/02/2025
127
13,844
1,150,322
106
12,857
1,070,294
|19/02/2025
238
24,570
1,997,751
93
13,220
1,072,624
|20/02/2025
107
12,180
982,349
120
14,290
1,153,093
|21/02/2025
120
16,590
1,355,204
165
19,530
1,596,137
|24/02/2025
181
20,060
1,649,271
181
22,680
1,871,037
|25/02/2025
130
22,875
1,865,657
154
20,355
1,662,909
|26/02/2025
131
16,774
1,387,879
204
24,780
2,048,613
|27/02/2025
446
37,836
3,008,340
351
27,610
2,189,401
|28/02/2025
160
14,836
1,173,998
143
12,650
1,001,297
|03/03/2025
252
36,974
2,925,388
287
31,770
2,513,419
|04/03/2025
328
25,850
1,954,491
207
16,722
1,261,032
|05/03/2025
200
25,820
2,051,416
347
39,698
3,130,209
|06/03/2025
191
23,521
1,951,024
360
40,260
3,335,351
|07/03/2025
316
41,320
3,457,583
233
32,526
2,727,948
|10/03/2025
424
55,998
4,513,676
292
43,824
3,527,908
|11/03/2025
213
17,383
1,400,760
254
22,819
1,840,875
|12/03/2025
152
11,880
971,179
237
18,851
1,541,810
|13/03/2025
84
4,837
390,926
21
1,650
134,635
|14/03/2025
15
1,430
114,417
52
4,290
349,399
|17/03/2025
203
14,080
1,164,383
182
14,300
1,183,479
|18/03/2025
89
13,860
1,155,021
170
14,560
1,214,659
|19/03/2025
161
25,200
2,075,745
131
18,900
1,560,657
|20/03/2025
303
30,801
2,445,481
164
16,841
1,337,225
|21/03/2025
187
13,420
1,018,188
137
9,790
742,555
|24/03/2025
27
2,310
174,559
56
3,409
261,921
|25/03/2025
7
441
33,263
8
441
33,543
|26/03/2025
38
2,640
197,489
9
550
41,294
|27/03/2025
27
2,071
148,007
28
2,091
152,553
|28/03/2025
57
3,170
230,055
15
1,210
88,583
|31/03/2025
163
10,125
710,273
122
7,808
546,898
|01/04/2025
82
5,025
355,493
124
6,428
455,846
|02/04/2025
102
5,700
404,273
89
4,969
353,590
|03/04/2025
241
14,400
981,071
115
7,173
488,745
|04/04/2025
256
15,525
988,751
166
10,941
695,868
|07/04/2025
401
25,425
1,526,483
381
22,764
1,381,863
|08/04/2025
126
8,160
509,598
161
9,071
568,346
|09/04/2025
326
18,480
1,108,594
246
14,461
868,749
|10/04/2025
176
11,025
705,079
335
20,479
1,413,746
|11/04/2025
312
16,650
1,003,114
255
15,075
910,223
|14/04/2025
145
9,825
604,298
209
12,075
745,673
|15/04/2025
120
7,625
476,674
124
7,725
483,259
|16/04/2025
157
8,775
539,108
137
7,350
452,449
|17/04/2025
100
6,150
377,366
88
5,700
350,614
|22/04/2025
109
6,300
387,315
131
7,050
434,138
|23/04/2025
107
6,300
408,615
173
10,375
671,438
|24/04/2025
85
5,025
323,726
99
5,502
355,171
|25/04/2025
85
5,925
390,788
114
6,418
424,104
|28/04/2025
23
1,200
79,800
40
2,100
139,721
|29/04/2025
60
5,505
368,399
110
6,920
463,923
|30/04/2025
136
10,890
722,986
111
9,065
601,436
|02/05/2025
196
12,170
817,124
199
13,605
916,046
|05/05/2025
108
6,600
441,664
112
6,750
452,442
|06/05/2025
217
12,935
853,684
179
10,850
716,739
|07/05/2025
247
15,451
996,402
240
15,301
993,194
|08/05/2025
35
2,325
149,618
50
2,925
190,234
|09/05/2025
18
675
44,453
47
2,555
169,977
|12/05/2025
2
76
5,303
126
7,675
535,409
|13/05/2025
136
8,025
566,448
100
6,150
434,842
|14/05/2025
140
8,925
616,220
143
8,285
574,430
|15/05/2025
99
6,300
431,426
105
5,665
388,853
|16/05/2025
81
4,800
326,794
68
3,600
246,034
|19/05/2025
94
8,145
551,394
118
8,345
566,110
|20/05/2025
123
9,765
658,490
119
8,910
600,540
|21/05/2025
105
7,940
529,480
76
5,500
366,240
|22/05/2025
120
10,555
702,154
185
12,600
840,426
|23/05/2025
155
12,100
799,776
138
10,440
691,735
|26/05/2025
68
6,050
382,784
73
5,830
369,144
|27/05/2025
67
5,610
357,033
78
5,170
329,274
|28/05/2025
81
6,600
421,735
61
4,487
287,155
|29/05/2025
111
15,400
987,146
87
8,610
553,333
|30/05/2025
71
5,280
333,449
88
7,180
455,261
|02/06/2025
87
7,370
458,266
64
5,830
363,072
|03/06/2025
72
5,940
367,648
71
5,830
361,504
|04/06/2025
165
12,870
804,936
132
10,978
690,581
|05/06/2025
109
8,800
533,588
85
7,700
467,616
|06/06/2025
58
5,610
341,187
48
3,883
236,826
|09/06/2025
49
3,896
237,975
78
6,127
374,554
|10/06/2025
55
4,410
274,526
111
7,493
468,598
|11/06/2025
88
7,480
471,834
52
3,847
243,954
|12/06/2025
112
11,774
718,017
73
10,030
612,497
|13/06/2025
109
11,900
717,341
78
9,025
545,243
|16/06/2025
113
11,444
690,762
102
11,509
696,274
|17/06/2025
83
11,676
707,000
93
11,426
693,832
|18/06/2025
87
10,030
597,805
59
7,518
448,127
|19/06/2025
82
9,142
541,203
72
6,932
411,198
|20/06/2025
78
5,180
307,986
57
5,630
335,843
|23/06/2025
77
9,220
547,174
95
7,986
474,480
|24/06/2025
89
13,430
826,855
209
22,085
1,361,574
|25/06/2025
61
8,670
534,829
94
7,267
449,984
|26/06/2025
104
11,050
688,254
142
20,768
1,298,292
|27/06/2025
20
2,550
161,925
62
6,235
400,338
|30/06/2025
118
15,980
1,013,311
77
8,670
549,644
Contacts:
Arkema