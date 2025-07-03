Supreme Critical Metals Inc. Granted Management Cease Trade Order

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / Supreme Critical Metals Inc. (CSE:CRIT)(FWB:VR61)(OTCID:VRCFF) ("Supreme" or the "Company") did not file its audited annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for the financial year ended February 28, 2025 (the "Required Filings") by the filing deadline of June 27, 2025, and as a result is in default of its obligations under Part 4 of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

As previously announced on June 20, 2025, and June 27, 2025 (collectively, the "Announcement"), the Company applied to the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") for a management cease trade order (the "MCTO"), which would restrict all trading in securities of the Company, whether direct or indirect, by the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company until such time as the Required Filings are made and the Executive Director of the BCSC revokes the MCTO. The BCSC issued the MCTO on July 2, 2025. The MCTO does not generally affect the ability of shareholders who are not insiders of the Company to trade their securities.

The Company and its auditor continue to work diligently toward completing the Required Filings and expect to remedy the default by filing the Required Filings on or before August 29, 2025.

Furthermore, the Company confirms that so long as it is in default of its obligations to file all periodic and timely disclosure documents that it is required to have filed, it will cease the distribution of its securities (and any acts in furtherance thereof) under the listed issuer financing exemption described in the offering document of the Company dated June 4, 2025.

The Company confirms that since the date of the Announcement: (i) there has been no material change to the information set out in the Announcement that has not been generally disclosed; (ii) the Company is satisfying and confirms that it intends to continue to satisfy the provisions of the "alternative information guidelines" under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203") and issue bi-weekly default status reports for so long as the delay in filing the Required Filings is continuing, each of which will be issued in the form of a news release; (iii) there has not been any other specified default by the Company under NP 12-203; (iv) the Company is not subject to any insolvency proceedings; and (v) there is no material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

About Supreme Critical Metals Inc.

SUPREME CRITICAL METALS INC. is a publicly traded diversified investment corporation actively exploring and investigating multiple opportunities in lithium, copper, silver, and precious metals. The Company adheres to strategic guidelines that prioritize regions conducive to mining, supported by favourable government regulations and existing infrastructure.

For further information, please contact:

George Tsafalas, Director

Phone: Toll Free 1(778) 373-8578

E-mail: info@supremecritalmetals.com

www.supremecriticalmetals.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Such forward-looking information is provided to inform the Company's shareholders and potential investors about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "anticipate", "proposed", "estimates", "would", "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "will", and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking information contain these identifying words.

More particularly and without limitation, the forward-looking information in this news release includes: (i) expectations regarding the Company's business plans and operations; (ii) expectations concerning the MCTO; and (iii) expectations regarding the timing of filing the Required Filings. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions that have been used to develop such information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the Company's current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs based on information currently available to the Company.

Whether actual results, performance, or achievements will conform to Supreme's expectations and predictions is subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from Supreme's expectations. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

SOURCE: Supreme Critical Metals Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/supreme-critical-metals-inc.-granted-management-cease-trade-order-1045476