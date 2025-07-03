Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 03
3 July 2025
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1913.8012 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
2 July 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
4,064
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
1906.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
1920.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
1913.8012
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 58,128,009. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 58,128,009. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
1913.8012
4,064
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
40
1908.00
08:39:54
00076060127TRLO0
XLON
300
1908.00
08:39:54
00076060128TRLO0
XLON
52
1908.00
08:39:54
00076060129TRLO0
XLON
165
1908.00
08:43:29
00076060238TRLO0
XLON
173
1906.00
08:43:29
00076060239TRLO0
XLON
148
1906.00
08:50:03
00076060795TRLO0
XLON
10
1918.00
10:14:49
00076064445TRLO0
XLON
11
1918.00
10:14:49
00076064446TRLO0
XLON
178
1918.00
10:26:34
00076064801TRLO0
XLON
173
1910.00
11:22:48
00076067048TRLO0
XLON
165
1908.00
11:50:50
00076068273TRLO0
XLON
12
1916.00
11:56:46
00076068683TRLO0
XLON
99
1916.00
12:09:21
00076069137TRLO0
XLON
77
1916.00
12:09:21
00076069138TRLO0
XLON
162
1916.00
12:09:21
00076069139TRLO0
XLON
87
1914.00
12:14:32
00076069426TRLO0
XLON
179
1920.00
13:00:12
00076071560TRLO0
XLON
147
1920.00
13:25:28
00076074059TRLO0
XLON
146
1918.00
13:32:22
00076075417TRLO0
XLON
6
1912.00
13:56:59
00076077305TRLO0
XLON
30
1912.00
13:58:25
00076077372TRLO0
XLON
150
1912.00
14:04:50
00076077723TRLO0
XLON
320
1916.00
14:15:46
00076078776TRLO0
XLON
60
1916.00
14:15:46
00076078777TRLO0
XLON
234
1916.00
14:15:46
00076078778TRLO0
XLON
47
1916.00
14:15:46
00076078779TRLO0
XLON
53
1916.00
14:15:46
00076078780TRLO0
XLON
100
1916.00
14:17:33
00076078848TRLO0
XLON
56
1916.00
14:17:33
00076078849TRLO0
XLON
47
1916.00
14:21:54
00076079467TRLO0
XLON
53
1916.00
14:21:54
00076079468TRLO0
XLON
40
1916.00
14:21:54
00076079469TRLO0
XLON
12
1916.00
14:21:55
00076079472TRLO0
XLON
43
1916.00
14:21:55
00076079473TRLO0
XLON
56
1912.00
14:26:01
00076079675TRLO0
XLON
105
1912.00
14:26:01
00076079676TRLO0
XLON
2
1918.00
14:28:00
00076079767TRLO0
XLON
2
1918.00
14:28:10
00076079770TRLO0
XLON
153
1918.00
14:28:11
00076079771TRLO0
XLON
90
1918.00
14:28:50
00076079798TRLO0
XLON
81
1918.00
14:28:50
00076079799TRLO0
XLON
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916