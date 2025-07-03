Anzeige
Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 03

3 July 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1913.8012 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

2 July 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

4,064

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

1906.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

1920.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

1913.8012

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 58,128,009. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 58,128,009. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

1913.8012

4,064

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

40

1908.00

08:39:54

00076060127TRLO0

XLON

300

1908.00

08:39:54

00076060128TRLO0

XLON

52

1908.00

08:39:54

00076060129TRLO0

XLON

165

1908.00

08:43:29

00076060238TRLO0

XLON

173

1906.00

08:43:29

00076060239TRLO0

XLON

148

1906.00

08:50:03

00076060795TRLO0

XLON

10

1918.00

10:14:49

00076064445TRLO0

XLON

11

1918.00

10:14:49

00076064446TRLO0

XLON

178

1918.00

10:26:34

00076064801TRLO0

XLON

173

1910.00

11:22:48

00076067048TRLO0

XLON

165

1908.00

11:50:50

00076068273TRLO0

XLON

12

1916.00

11:56:46

00076068683TRLO0

XLON

99

1916.00

12:09:21

00076069137TRLO0

XLON

77

1916.00

12:09:21

00076069138TRLO0

XLON

162

1916.00

12:09:21

00076069139TRLO0

XLON

87

1914.00

12:14:32

00076069426TRLO0

XLON

179

1920.00

13:00:12

00076071560TRLO0

XLON

147

1920.00

13:25:28

00076074059TRLO0

XLON

146

1918.00

13:32:22

00076075417TRLO0

XLON

6

1912.00

13:56:59

00076077305TRLO0

XLON

30

1912.00

13:58:25

00076077372TRLO0

XLON

150

1912.00

14:04:50

00076077723TRLO0

XLON

320

1916.00

14:15:46

00076078776TRLO0

XLON

60

1916.00

14:15:46

00076078777TRLO0

XLON

234

1916.00

14:15:46

00076078778TRLO0

XLON

47

1916.00

14:15:46

00076078779TRLO0

XLON

53

1916.00

14:15:46

00076078780TRLO0

XLON

100

1916.00

14:17:33

00076078848TRLO0

XLON

56

1916.00

14:17:33

00076078849TRLO0

XLON

47

1916.00

14:21:54

00076079467TRLO0

XLON

53

1916.00

14:21:54

00076079468TRLO0

XLON

40

1916.00

14:21:54

00076079469TRLO0

XLON

12

1916.00

14:21:55

00076079472TRLO0

XLON

43

1916.00

14:21:55

00076079473TRLO0

XLON

56

1912.00

14:26:01

00076079675TRLO0

XLON

105

1912.00

14:26:01

00076079676TRLO0

XLON

2

1918.00

14:28:00

00076079767TRLO0

XLON

2

1918.00

14:28:10

00076079770TRLO0

XLON

153

1918.00

14:28:11

00076079771TRLO0

XLON

90

1918.00

14:28:50

00076079798TRLO0

XLON

81

1918.00

14:28:50

00076079799TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


© 2025 PR Newswire
