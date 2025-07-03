Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 03

3 July 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1913.8012 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 2 July 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 4,064 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 1906.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 1920.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 1913.8012

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 58,128,009. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 58,128,009. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 1913.8012 4,064

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 40 1908.00 08:39:54 00076060127TRLO0 XLON 300 1908.00 08:39:54 00076060128TRLO0 XLON 52 1908.00 08:39:54 00076060129TRLO0 XLON 165 1908.00 08:43:29 00076060238TRLO0 XLON 173 1906.00 08:43:29 00076060239TRLO0 XLON 148 1906.00 08:50:03 00076060795TRLO0 XLON 10 1918.00 10:14:49 00076064445TRLO0 XLON 11 1918.00 10:14:49 00076064446TRLO0 XLON 178 1918.00 10:26:34 00076064801TRLO0 XLON 173 1910.00 11:22:48 00076067048TRLO0 XLON 165 1908.00 11:50:50 00076068273TRLO0 XLON 12 1916.00 11:56:46 00076068683TRLO0 XLON 99 1916.00 12:09:21 00076069137TRLO0 XLON 77 1916.00 12:09:21 00076069138TRLO0 XLON 162 1916.00 12:09:21 00076069139TRLO0 XLON 87 1914.00 12:14:32 00076069426TRLO0 XLON 179 1920.00 13:00:12 00076071560TRLO0 XLON 147 1920.00 13:25:28 00076074059TRLO0 XLON 146 1918.00 13:32:22 00076075417TRLO0 XLON 6 1912.00 13:56:59 00076077305TRLO0 XLON 30 1912.00 13:58:25 00076077372TRLO0 XLON 150 1912.00 14:04:50 00076077723TRLO0 XLON 320 1916.00 14:15:46 00076078776TRLO0 XLON 60 1916.00 14:15:46 00076078777TRLO0 XLON 234 1916.00 14:15:46 00076078778TRLO0 XLON 47 1916.00 14:15:46 00076078779TRLO0 XLON 53 1916.00 14:15:46 00076078780TRLO0 XLON 100 1916.00 14:17:33 00076078848TRLO0 XLON 56 1916.00 14:17:33 00076078849TRLO0 XLON 47 1916.00 14:21:54 00076079467TRLO0 XLON 53 1916.00 14:21:54 00076079468TRLO0 XLON 40 1916.00 14:21:54 00076079469TRLO0 XLON 12 1916.00 14:21:55 00076079472TRLO0 XLON 43 1916.00 14:21:55 00076079473TRLO0 XLON 56 1912.00 14:26:01 00076079675TRLO0 XLON 105 1912.00 14:26:01 00076079676TRLO0 XLON 2 1918.00 14:28:00 00076079767TRLO0 XLON 2 1918.00 14:28:10 00076079770TRLO0 XLON 153 1918.00 14:28:11 00076079771TRLO0 XLON 90 1918.00 14:28:50 00076079798TRLO0 XLON 81 1918.00 14:28:50 00076079799TRLO0 XLON

