Dienstag, 01.07.2025
Oxford Instruments Plc - Total Voting Rights
WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
Düsseldorf
01.07.25 | 12:31
21,400 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
01.07.2025 13:30 Uhr
Oxford Instruments Plc - Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01

1 July 2025

Oxford Instruments plc (the "Company")

Voting rights and capital

The following notification is made in accordance with the UK Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.

On 30 June 2025 the issued share capital of the Company with voting rights consisted of 58,157,073 ordinary shares of 5 pence each. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.

The above figure (58,157,073) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest, or a change to their interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231

Enquiries:

Louise Meads

Company Secretary

louise.meads@oxinst.com


