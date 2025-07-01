Oxford Instruments Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
1 July 2025
Name of applicant:
Oxford Instruments plc
Period of return:
From:
1 January 2025
To:
30 June 2025
Name of scheme:
Executive Share Option Scheme (ESO)
Performance Share Plan (PSP)
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
323,983
123,332
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
Nil
300,000
Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
42,310
118,275
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
281,673
305,057
Name of contact:
Louise Meads
Telephone number of contact:
+44 (0)1865 393200
LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231