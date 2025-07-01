Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.07.2025
Nächster Kursturbo?: 226 % Plus seit Januar - wie weit kann diese Aktie noch steigen?
WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
PR Newswire
01.07.2025 13:30 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oxford Instruments Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

Oxford Instruments Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

1 July 2025

Name of applicant:

Oxford Instruments plc

Period of return:

From:

1 January 2025

To:

30 June 2025

Name of scheme:

Executive Share Option Scheme (ESO)

Performance Share Plan (PSP)

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

323,983

123,332

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

Nil

300,000

Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

42,310

118,275

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

281,673

305,057

Name of contact:

Louise Meads

Telephone number of contact:

+44 (0)1865 393200

LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231


© 2025 PR Newswire
