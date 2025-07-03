Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2025) - Argyle Resources Corp. (CSE: ARGL) (OTCQB: ARLYF) (FSE: ME0) ("Argyle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its exploration partner, Rangefront Mining Services ("Rangefront"), has filed 21 mineral lode claims on the Company's behalf with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") in Crook County, near Sundance, Wyoming. The Company is naming these consolidated claim blocks, the Sundance Bear Lodge REE Project.





Figure 1: Property Location Map of the Sundance Bear Lodge REE Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10451/257619_4cd5ff188476ab27_001full.jpg

The newly staked claims are strategically located in the Bear Lodge Mining District. The Bear Lodge Mining District, located in Crook County in northeast Wyoming, has been an active mining region since the discovery of gold in 1875 near Warren Peak. Exploration activity in the district has historically targeted gold, rare earth elements (REEs), barium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, niobium, tantalum, thorium, fluorine, and phosphate1.

Most notably within the Bear Lodge Mining District, is the Bear Lodge Critical Rare Earth Project owned by Rare Element Resources Ltd. The Bear Lodge Critical Rare Earth Project has a 2024 Resource Estimate with economic grades and tonnage and plans to proceed with mine development. Rare Element Resources Ltd. has also received a non-binding LOI from the Export-Import Bank of the United States ("EXIM") for debt financing for the Bear Lodge Project for up to $553M2. The funds would support the permitting, engineering design, and construction of the Bear Lodge Critical Rare Earth Project.





Figure 2: Property Location Map Showing Active Mining Claims

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10451/257619_4cd5ff188476ab27_002full.jpg

The 21 lode claims have been submitted to the BLM for application processing, with finalization expected within approximately six weeks. Argyle and Rangefront will continue to evaluate the potential of the claims and explore opportunities to advance the project in alignment with the Company's strategic growth initiatives.

"We are excited about the acquisition of these new claims, which add to our expanding portfolio of mineral assets," said Jeff Stevens, CEO of Argyle Resources Corp. "The historical mining activity in the region, coupled with our technical team's expertise, presents a strong opportunity to unlock value from these properties."

The Company will provide further updates as the permitting process advances and as exploration activities commence on the claims.

George Yordanov, P.Geo., Director, reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information disclosed in this press release, acting as the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Rangefront Mining Services

Rangefront Mining Services is a leading provider of geological and exploration services, specializing in claim staking, permitting, and mineral assessment to support mining companies in advancing their projects.

About Argyle Resources Corp.

Argyle Resources Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in acquiring, exploring, staking, and evaluating natural resource properties in North America. The Company holds 100% interests in the Pilgrim Islands, Matapedia, Lac Comporté, and Saint Gabriel quartzite silica projects in Québec, and the Clay Howells rare earth element project in Ontario. The Company is engaged in a research partnership with the INRS, a high-level research and training institute funded by the Québec government.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

'Jeffrey Stevens'

President & CEO

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Argyle expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements may involve, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the exploration and development of the Company's mineral properties and the use of proceeds from the Offering. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by Argyle based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond Argyle's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Argyle does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

1 https://main.wsgs.wyo.gov/mineral-resources/metals/mining-districts/bear-lodge-mountains

2 https://www.rareelementresources.com/rare-element-resources-announces-exim-letter-of-interest-for-bear-lodge-project-funding/

