The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 03
3rd July 2025
It is announced that at the close of business on 2nd July 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
2nd July 2025 107.83p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 105.78p per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
