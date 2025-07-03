The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 03

The Diverse Income Trust plc

3rd July 2025

It is announced that at the close of business on 2nd July 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

2nd July 2025 107.83p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 105.78p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

3rd July 2025