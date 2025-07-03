Yesterday, July 2, 2025, SOZAP AB (publ) (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the Company's board of directors had resolved to apply for delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market, conditional upon, approval by a general meeting of the Company's shareholders.

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if the issuer has disclosed its intention to delist its financial instruments from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in SOZAP AB (publ) (SOZAP, ISIN code SE0015812524, order book ID 226279) shall be given observation status.

