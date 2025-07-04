Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 04
4 July 2025
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1989.2768 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
4 July 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
1,886
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
1986.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
1994.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
1989.2768
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 58,126,123. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 58,126,123. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
1989.2768
1,886
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
154
1990.00
10:24:01
00076095353TRLO0
XLON
175
1990.00
11:21:15
00076097022TRLO0
XLON
181
1994.00
13:06:39
00076100764TRLO0
XLON
177
1992.00
13:11:30
00076100833TRLO0
XLON
168
1990.00
13:21:32
00076101109TRLO0
XLON
152
1986.00
13:22:17
00076101139TRLO0
XLON
15
1988.00
13:23:48
00076101149TRLO0
XLON
67
1988.00
13:23:48
00076101150TRLO0
XLON
175
1986.00
13:29:46
00076101218TRLO0
XLON
149
1988.00
13:31:19
00076101366TRLO0
XLON
82
1988.00
13:32:22
00076101390TRLO0
XLON
75
1988.00
13:32:22
00076101391TRLO0
XLON
16
1990.00
13:36:19
00076101583TRLO0
XLON
23
1990.00
13:36:19
00076101584TRLO0
XLON
52
1990.00
13:36:19
00076101585TRLO0
XLON
38
1990.00
13:36:19
00076101586TRLO0
XLON
8
1990.00
13:36:59
00076101600TRLO0
XLON
179
1988.00
13:37:59
00076101641TRLO0
XLON
