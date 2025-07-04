Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 04

4 July 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1989.2768 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 4 July 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 1,886 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 1986.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 1994.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 1989.2768

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 58,126,123. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 58,126,123. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 1989.2768 1,886

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 154 1990.00 10:24:01 00076095353TRLO0 XLON 175 1990.00 11:21:15 00076097022TRLO0 XLON 181 1994.00 13:06:39 00076100764TRLO0 XLON 177 1992.00 13:11:30 00076100833TRLO0 XLON 168 1990.00 13:21:32 00076101109TRLO0 XLON 152 1986.00 13:22:17 00076101139TRLO0 XLON 15 1988.00 13:23:48 00076101149TRLO0 XLON 67 1988.00 13:23:48 00076101150TRLO0 XLON 175 1986.00 13:29:46 00076101218TRLO0 XLON 149 1988.00 13:31:19 00076101366TRLO0 XLON 82 1988.00 13:32:22 00076101390TRLO0 XLON 75 1988.00 13:32:22 00076101391TRLO0 XLON 16 1990.00 13:36:19 00076101583TRLO0 XLON 23 1990.00 13:36:19 00076101584TRLO0 XLON 52 1990.00 13:36:19 00076101585TRLO0 XLON 38 1990.00 13:36:19 00076101586TRLO0 XLON 8 1990.00 13:36:59 00076101600TRLO0 XLON 179 1988.00 13:37:59 00076101641TRLO0 XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916