WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
Düsseldorf
04.07.25 | 08:12
22,800 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
04.07.2025 08:06 Uhr
Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 04

4 July 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1989.2768 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

4 July 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

1,886

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

1986.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

1994.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

1989.2768

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 58,126,123. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 58,126,123. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

1989.2768

1,886

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

154

1990.00

10:24:01

00076095353TRLO0

XLON

175

1990.00

11:21:15

00076097022TRLO0

XLON

181

1994.00

13:06:39

00076100764TRLO0

XLON

177

1992.00

13:11:30

00076100833TRLO0

XLON

168

1990.00

13:21:32

00076101109TRLO0

XLON

152

1986.00

13:22:17

00076101139TRLO0

XLON

15

1988.00

13:23:48

00076101149TRLO0

XLON

67

1988.00

13:23:48

00076101150TRLO0

XLON

175

1986.00

13:29:46

00076101218TRLO0

XLON

149

1988.00

13:31:19

00076101366TRLO0

XLON

82

1988.00

13:32:22

00076101390TRLO0

XLON

75

1988.00

13:32:22

00076101391TRLO0

XLON

16

1990.00

13:36:19

00076101583TRLO0

XLON

23

1990.00

13:36:19

00076101584TRLO0

XLON

52

1990.00

13:36:19

00076101585TRLO0

XLON

38

1990.00

13:36:19

00076101586TRLO0

XLON

8

1990.00

13:36:59

00076101600TRLO0

XLON

179

1988.00

13:37:59

00076101641TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


