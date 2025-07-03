Anzeige
WKN: A3D2WF | ISIN: SE0017483175 | Ticker-Symbol: X92
Frankfurt
04.07.25 | 08:11
0,001 Euro
-10,00 % 0,000
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
03.07.2025 17:38 Uhr
Lift of Suspension in Circle Energy Sweden AB at FNSE

2025-07-03T15:38:04Z

Lifting of Suspension
At Trading Venue FNSE
Ended on:
2025-07-03T15:37:28Z
Ongoing: False
Comments: Nasdaq Stockholm has, to the
extent applicable, also decided to lift the suspension in all other instruments
related to the issuer. All order books have been flushed. For further
information concerning this Market Notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at
Nasdaq Stockholm, Tel +468 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com

Issuer: Circle Energy
Sweden AB, LEI: 549300JL6X6W59C67180
Instrument: CIRCLE B SE0017483175

The
Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified
