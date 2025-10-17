According to item 2.5.1 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the Exchange may for an issuer that undergoes substantial changes initiate a renewed review process of the issuer's fulfilment of applicable admission requirements.

On August 21, 2025, the Exchange decided that Circle Energy Sweden AB (publ) (the "Company") needed to undergo such a review process with reference to substantial changes undertaken by the issuer in regard to ownership structure, board of directors, senior management and business operations.

Today, October 17, 2025, the Exchange has informed the Company that the Company will not be approved for continued listing on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

According to item 8.2.7 of the Rulebook, the Exchange may delist an issuer's financial instruments from Nasdaq First North Growth Market if the issuer materially no longer meets the applicable admission requirements. This includes cases where a change of identity has been deemed to have taken place, and the issuer has failed to submit a new application in accordance with 2.5.1 or such an application has been rejected by the Exchange.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to delist the shares in Circle Energy Sweden AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North Growth Market with immediate effect.

Trading in the shares is halted and will not be resumed.

Short name: CIRCLE B ISIN code: SE0017483175 Order book ID: 247383

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.