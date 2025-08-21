Anzeige
WKN: A3D2WF | ISIN: SE0017483175 | Ticker-Symbol: X92
Frankfurt
21.08.25 | 08:02
0,001 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
GlobeNewswire
21.08.2025 08:27 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:


Suspension of Trading in Circle Energy Sweden AB at FNSE

2025-08-21T06:26:42Z

Suspension
At Trading Venue FNSE
Due to Suspected Market
Abuse
Ongoing: True
Comments: Nasdaq Stockholm has, to the extent applicable,
also decided to suspend the trading in all other instruments related to the
issuer. Order books will be flushed. For further information concerning this
Market Notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at Nasdaq Stockholm Tel +468
405 60 00, or email iss@nasdaq.com

Issuer: Circle Energy Sweden AB, LEI:
549300JL6X6W59C67180
Instrument: CIRCLE B SE0017483175

The Financial
Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified
© 2025 GlobeNewswire
