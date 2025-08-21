On December 11, 2024, Circle Energy Sweden AB (publ) (the "Company") issued a press release with information that it had entered into a new financing agreement.

On June 9, 2025, the Company issued a press release with information on a new business related to carbon credits.

On June 22, 2025, the Company issued a press release with information that three members of the Company's board of directors had resigned.

On June 30, 2025, the Company disclosed the bulletin from its annual general meeting which had elected a new board of directors consisting of three board members.

On July 1, 2025, the Company disclosed a press release with information that the Company had entered into an agreement with United Eco Solutions International AB regarding the purchase of carbon credits. The press release stated that the agreement is part of the Company's new initiative within AI-enhanced customer portfolios for carbon credits.

Later, on July 1, 2025, the Company published a press release with information that it had appointed a new CEO.

On August 11, 2025, the Company disclosed a press release with information regarding the new majority owner of the Company. The press release stated that United Eco Solutions International AB had acquired 58 percent of the shares in the Company.

According to item 2.5.1 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the Exchange may for an issuer that undergoes substantial changes initiate a renewed review process of the issuer's fulfilment of applicable admission requirements. With reference to the substantial changes undertaken by the issuer in regards to ownership structure, senior management and business operations which are inter alia described above, the Exchange has decided that the Company shall undergo such a review process, after which the Exchange will decide whether to admit the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market also state that an issuer may be given observation status if it has been the subject of a reverse takeover or otherwise plans to make or has been subject to an extensive change in its business or organization so that the issuer upon an overall assessment appears to be an entirely new company and if any circumstance exists that results in substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Circle Energy Sweden AB (publ) (CIRCLE B, ISIN code SE0017483175, order book ID 247383) shall be given observation status.

The trading in the Company's shares is halted because of suspected market abuse and the trading will also remain halted until the Exchange has decided whether to admit the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB