

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German lender Commerzbank AG (CRZBY.PK) is preparing a significant risk transfer (SRT) linked to a 2 billion euros or $2.4 billion portfolio of corporate loans, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.



The move is aimed at freeing up capital amid mounting concerns over a potential takeover bid by Italy's UniCredit SpA. The proposed SRT would cover approximately 6.9% of the reference portfolio, equivalent to about 140 million euros, the report said.



