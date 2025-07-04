The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 04
The Diverse Income Trust plc
4thJuly 2025
The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 3rdJuly 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
3rd July 2025 108.95p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 106.82p per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
4th July 2025
© 2025 PR Newswire