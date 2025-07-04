The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 04

The Diverse Income Trust plc

4thJuly 2025

It is announced that at the close of business on 3rdJuly 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

3rd July 2025 108.95p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 106.82p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

