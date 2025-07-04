Press Release

Montrouge, 4 July 2025

Crédit Agricole S.A. completes the acquisition of Santander's 30.5% stake in CACEIS and now brings its ownership to 100%

Following the agreement announced on December 19th, 2024, and after receiving all required authorizations, Crédit Agricole S.A. announces today having completed the acquisition of Santander's 30.5% stake in CACEIS, its asset servicing subsidiary. Credit Agricole S.A. now controls 100% of the share capital of CACEIS.

With this operation, Crédit Agricole S.A. strengthens its position in CACEIS, a major European player in asset servicing, allowing it to continue its development in this strategic business for the Crédit Agricole group.

In parallel to this transaction, CACEIS and Santander are maintaining their long-term partnership. Their joint venture for the Latin American operations will remain jointly controlled.

The transaction is consistent with the Crédit Agricole Group's targets in terms of return of investment and return on tangible equity, and will have a negative impact of approximately 30 basis points on the fully-loaded CET1 ratio of Crédit Agricole S.A.