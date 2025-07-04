Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 04.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 858872 | ISIN: ES0113900J37 | Ticker-Symbol: BSD2
Tradegate
04.07.25 | 18:33
7,139 Euro
-1,31 % -0,095
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
EURO STOXX 50
IBEX-35
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BANCO SANTANDER SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BANCO SANTANDER SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,1197,13318:36
7,1197,13918:34
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.07.2025 17:48 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Crédit Agricole S.A. completes the acquisition of Santander's 30.5% stake in CACEIS and now brings its ownership to 100%

Press Release

Montrouge, 4 July 2025

Crédit Agricole S.A. completes the acquisition of Santander's 30.5% stake in CACEIS and now brings its ownership to 100%

Following the agreement announced on December 19th, 2024, and after receiving all required authorizations, Crédit Agricole S.A. announces today having completed the acquisition of Santander's 30.5% stake in CACEIS, its asset servicing subsidiary. Credit Agricole S.A. now controls 100% of the share capital of CACEIS.

With this operation, Crédit Agricole S.A. strengthens its position in CACEIS, a major European player in asset servicing, allowing it to continue its development in this strategic business for the Crédit Agricole group.
In parallel to this transaction, CACEIS and Santander are maintaining their long-term partnership. Their joint venture for the Latin American operations will remain jointly controlled.

The transaction is consistent with the Crédit Agricole Group's targets in terms of return of investment and return on tangible equity, and will have a negative impact of approximately 30 basis points on the fully-loaded CET1 ratio of Crédit Agricole S.A.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.