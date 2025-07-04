DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 04-Jul-2025 / 16:51 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 4 July 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 4 July 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 37,689 Highest price paid per share: 126.20p Lowest price paid per share: 123.80p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 124.4980p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 310,824,742 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (310,824,742) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 124.4980p 37,689

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 12 126.20 11:07:55 00343387119TRLO1 XLON 578 126.20 11:07:55 00343387120TRLO1 XLON 523 126.00 11:08:45 00343387144TRLO1 XLON 69 126.00 11:08:45 00343387145TRLO1 XLON 621 125.40 11:09:25 00343387156TRLO1 XLON 638 125.00 11:09:26 00343387158TRLO1 XLON 602 124.80 11:09:26 00343387159TRLO1 XLON 620 124.60 11:18:55 00343387531TRLO1 XLON 138 124.60 11:22:13 00343387622TRLO1 XLON 25 124.40 11:39:42 00343388076TRLO1 XLON 499 124.60 11:39:52 00343388078TRLO1 XLON 52 124.60 11:39:52 00343388079TRLO1 XLON 98 124.60 11:39:52 00343388080TRLO1 XLON 589 124.60 11:39:52 00343388081TRLO1 XLON 200 124.60 12:02:00 00343388680TRLO1 XLON 191 124.40 12:21:30 00343389388TRLO1 XLON 58 124.40 12:21:30 00343389389TRLO1 XLON 354 124.40 12:21:30 00343389390TRLO1 XLON 200 124.60 12:21:30 00343389391TRLO1 XLON 1092 124.60 12:21:30 00343389392TRLO1 XLON 1176 124.60 12:21:30 00343389393TRLO1 XLON 77 124.60 12:21:42 00343389400TRLO1 XLON 200 124.60 12:32:16 00343389608TRLO1 XLON 159 124.80 12:48:48 00343389986TRLO1 XLON 19 124.80 12:48:48 00343389987TRLO1 XLON 30 124.80 12:48:52 00343389988TRLO1 XLON 223 124.80 12:48:54 00343389989TRLO1 XLON 177 124.60 12:48:56 00343389994TRLO1 XLON 611 125.00 13:37:09 00343391621TRLO1 XLON 536 125.00 13:37:15 00343391623TRLO1 XLON 101 125.00 13:37:15 00343391624TRLO1 XLON 591 124.80 13:47:26 00343391836TRLO1 XLON 591 125.00 13:47:26 00343391837TRLO1 XLON 587 125.00 13:47:26 00343391838TRLO1 XLON 623 125.00 14:02:59 00343392187TRLO1 XLON 600 125.00 14:03:20 00343392203TRLO1 XLON 23 125.00 14:03:20 00343392204TRLO1 XLON 623 125.00 14:18:31 00343392619TRLO1 XLON 643 124.80 14:23:02 00343392699TRLO1 XLON 234 125.20 14:45:12 00343393730TRLO1 XLON 1175 125.20 14:45:12 00343393731TRLO1 XLON 342 125.20 14:45:12 00343393732TRLO1 XLON 1247 125.00 14:45:12 00343393733TRLO1 XLON 1 124.80 14:48:10 00343393826TRLO1 XLON 606 124.80 14:57:07 00343394129TRLO1 XLON 307 124.60 14:57:09 00343394132TRLO1 XLON 337 124.60 14:57:09 00343394133TRLO1 XLON 591 124.40 14:57:14 00343394135TRLO1 XLON 949 123.80 14:57:31 00343394138TRLO1 XLON 8362 123.80 14:57:31 00343394139TRLO1 XLON 1878 124.40 14:59:15 00343394208TRLO1 XLON 1237 124.40 15:03:12 00343394387TRLO1 XLON 54 124.20 15:40:17 00343395629TRLO1 XLON 141 124.60 15:45:06 00343395809TRLO1 XLON 590 124.60 15:45:06 00343395810TRLO1 XLON 200 124.60 16:00:55 00343396561TRLO1 XLON 1274 124.40 16:00:56 00343396562TRLO1 XLON 62 124.20 16:01:52 00343396628TRLO1 XLON 637 124.20 16:01:52 00343396629TRLO1 XLON 575 124.20 16:01:52 00343396630TRLO1 XLON 558 124.20 16:01:52 00343396631TRLO1 XLON 1269 124.00 16:09:34 00343396915TRLO1 XLON 314 124.20 16:09:35 00343396916TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

