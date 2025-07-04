Supreme Critical Metals Inc. Provides Default Status Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 4, 2025 / Supreme Critical Metals Inc. (CSE:CRIT)(FWB:VR61)(OTCID:VRCFF) ("Supreme" or the "Company") announces that further to its news releases dated June 20, 2025, June 27, 2025 and July 2, 2025, the Company's principal regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") granted a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") on July 2, 2025, under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"). Pursuant to the MCTO, George Tsafalas, the Chief Executive Officer, and Chris Gulka, the Chief Financial Officer, may not trade in securities of the Company until such time as the Company files its audited annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for the financial year ended February 28, 2025 (collectively, the "Required Filings"), and the Executive Director of the BCSC revokes the MCTO. The MCTO does not affect the ability of other shareholders to trade their securities.

The Company's Board of Directors and management confirm that they are working expeditiously to file the Required Filings and confirm that since the Company's news release dated July 2, 2025, there is no other material information respecting the Company's affairs that has not been generally disclosed.

Until the Required Filings have been filed, the Company intends to continue to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines specified in NP 12-203 by issuing bi-weekly default status reports in the form of further press releases for so long as the Company remains in default of the financial statement filing requirement. In the event that the Company does not file the Required Filings in a timely manner, the Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities may impose an issuer cease trade order on the outstanding securities of the Company.

About Supreme Critical Metals Inc.

SUPREME CRITICAL METALS INC. is a publicly traded diversified investment corporation actively exploring and investigating multiple opportunities in lithium, copper, silver, and precious metals. The Company adheres to strategic guidelines that prioritize regions conducive to mining, supported by favourable government regulations and existing infrastructure.

For further information, please contact:

George Tsafalas, Director

Phone: Toll Free 1(778) 373-8578

E-mail: info@supremecritalmetals.com

www.supremecriticalmetals.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Such forward-looking information is provided to inform the Company's shareholders and potential investors about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "anticipate", "proposed", "estimates", "would", "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "will", and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking information contain these identifying words.

More particularly and without limitation, the forward-looking information in this news release includes: (i) expectations regarding the Company's business plans and operations; (ii) expectations concerning the MCTO; and (iii) expectations regarding the timing of filing the Required Filings. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions that have been used to develop such information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the Company's current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs based on information currently available to the Company.

Whether actual results, performance, or achievements will conform to Supreme's expectations and predictions is subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from Supreme's expectations. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

SOURCE: Supreme Critical Metals Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/supreme-critical-metals-inc.-provides-default-status-update-1045953