

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Shell Plc issued an update to the second quarter outlook. Upstream production is now projected in a range of 1,660 - 1,760 kboe/d, and reflects scheduled maintenance and the completed sale of SPDC in Nigeria. Integrated Gas production is now expected in a range of 900 - 940 kboe/d.



Shell Plc noted that the Chemicals & Products segment adjusted earnings is expected to be below break-even in second quarter. The Chemicals sub-segment adjusted earnings are expected to be a loss. For Renewables and Energy Solutions, trading & optimisation is expected to be lower than first quarter.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News