PWO Group specialises in lightweight metal components for the automotive industry, with the focus on mass production of tailor-made solutions that often have volumes of several million units per series. It has a strong 10-year track record of being profitable, except for 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the short-term uncertainty in automotive, including the unclear effect of global import tariffs, the long-term outlook for PWO looks very promising. The company is well positioned to outperform the automotive market by focusing on growing the number of product lines at existing customers and adding new customers, products and countries.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...