Montag, 07.07.2025
EchoIQ von 3 Analysehäusern als "Best-in-Class" bewertet - Kurszielpotenzial von über 200?%
WKN: A2DYER | ISIN: SE0006510335 | Ticker-Symbol: 0CF
Frankfurt
07.07.25 | 08:11
0,151 Euro
+2,37 % +0,004
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
07.07.2025 12:00 Uhr
OrganoClick AB: OrganoClick strengthens its financial position through a loan of SEK 10 million

OrganoClick AB today announce that it has secured a loan of SEK 10 million from Cidro Holding, the mother company of OrganoClick's largest shareholder Cidro Förvaltning. The Loan strengthens OrganoClick's financial position and maneuverability in a phase where the Company continue its international expansion of its consumer brands and several of the Company's industrial customer projects are approaching commercialization.

The Loan amounts to a total of SEK 10 million with a maturity of 18 months, with an annual interest rate of 10 percent. The Company has the option to repay the Loan at any time during the term.

"We are happy to strengthen our financial position with this loan, and grateful for the support and trust our largest shareholder Cidro is showing in OrganoClick. Now we continue to focus on our sales development and moving our industrial customer projects forward", says Mårten Hellberg, CEO of OrganoClick.

This disclosure contains information that OrganoClick AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 07-07-2025 12:00 CET.

For more information, please contact:

Mårten Hellberg, CEO

0707 - 16 48 90, marten.hellberg@organoclick.com

About OrganoClick

OrganoClick is a Swedish green chemical company, founded in 2006 replacing hidden plastic and harmful chemicals in fiber-based materials with green chemical solutions based on fossil-free raw materials. Based on the company's patented "OrganoClick" technologies, which are inspired by nature's chemistry, OrganoClick develops, produces and markets a range of products with the aim of enabling a green transition. For example, the biobased binder OC-BioBinder for the nonwoven and paper industry, the biodegradable textile impregnation OrganoTex® for consumers and the textile industry, the biocidal-free wood protection technology OrganoWood® for wood treatment companies and the construction industry, as well as eco-labelled maintenance products for home owners under the BIOkleen brand. OrganoClick was founded as a spin-off from Stockholm University and the Swedish Agricultural University and has received several awards for its green innovations, including being named a "Climate Solver" by the World Wide Fund for Nature - WWF. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market and has its headquarters, production and R&D in Täby, north of Stockholm. OrganoClick's Certified Adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Mangold Fondkommission AB, tel: +46 (0)8 503 01 551, email: ca@mangold.se.


