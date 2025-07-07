OrganoClick AB: OrganoClick strengthens its financial position through a loan of SEK 10 million

OrganoClick AB today announce that it has secured a loan of SEK 10 million from Cidro Holding, the mother company of OrganoClick's largest shareholder Cidro Förvaltning. The Loan strengthens OrganoClick's financial position and maneuverability in a phase where the Company continue its international expansion of its consumer brands and several of the Company's industrial customer projects are approaching commercialization.

The Loan amounts to a total of SEK 10 million with a maturity of 18 months, with an annual interest rate of 10 percent. The Company has the option to repay the Loan at any time during the term.

"We are happy to strengthen our financial position with this loan, and grateful for the support and trust our largest shareholder Cidro is showing in OrganoClick. Now we continue to focus on our sales development and moving our industrial customer projects forward", says Mårten Hellberg, CEO of OrganoClick.

This disclosure contains information that OrganoClick AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 07-07-2025 12:00 CET.

