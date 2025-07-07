Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2025) - HYPER BIT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (CSE: HYPE) (OTC Pink: HYPAF) (FSE: N7S0) (the "Company" or "Hyper Bit") announces that it has executed a Loan Agreement with an arm's length lender to be allocated towards the purchase of an initial ten (10) ElphaPex DG1+ Miners for the mining of Dogecoin ("DOGE") and Litecoin ("LTC") as previously announced on May 7th, May 16th, 2025, and May 20th. The ElphaPex DG1+ miners will be installed and professionally managed at the 11 MW renewable energy powered facility in Quebec, Canada.





Figure 1. ElphaPex DG1+ Dogecoin and Litecoin Mining Computer or "Rig"



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6634/257879_fa5e499c54a47a4d_001full.jpg

Mr. Dallas La Porta, President, CEO and Director of Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. stated: "We are rapidly moving forward in both of our primary verticals, crypto mining and acquiring crypto currencies as treasury assets. We are progressing towards executing a definitive agreement to acquire Dogecoin Mining Technologies Ltd. through our initial ElphaPex crypto miner purchase and ongoing due diligence. These high efficiency ASIC mining rigs will be shipped to and deployed at the professionally managed, renewable power facility to commence Dogecoin and Litecoin mining operations. We continue to be bullish on Bitcoin and the crypto markets and are moving to build our crypto treasury through strategic partnerships and financing, providing investors with comprehensive and compliant exposure to the crypto currency sector."





Figure 2. Dogecoin Mining Technologies 11 MW Crypto Co-Hosting Facility - Quebec, Canada



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6634/257879_fd73d998d44a896d_001full.jpg

About the Loan

The Company has executed loan agreements with 3 arm's length lenders on June 18th 2025 and July 4th 2025, for a combined CAD $160,000 to be allocated towards the purchase of an initial ten ElphaPex DG1+ Miners for the mining of Dogecoin ("DOGE") and Litecoin ("LTC") as previously announced on May 7th, May 16th, 2025, and May 20th and for working capital. The loan will bear 10% interest per annum and a 15% loan fee shall be applied.

About Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd.

Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is a forward-thinking, diversified technology company specializing in the acquisition, development, and strategic deployment of crypto mining operations and blockchain-based innovations. As global interest in digital assets accelerates-driven by the rise of blockchain, decentralized finance (DeFi), and increasing institutional and retail adoption-Hyper Bit is committed to unlocking value across the crypto ecosystem while delivering growth for our stakeholders. Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is a member of the Blockchain Association of Canada and the American Blockchain & Cryptocurrency Association.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

(Signed) "Dallas La Porta"

Dallas La Porta, President, CEO and Director

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release includes statements related to the Proposed Transaction and related matters. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

No investment is without risk. Crypto currencies are particularly volatile and therefore particularly risky. Companies that are developing technologies and investing in crypto mining can potentially be adversely affected by its inherent volatility. Readers are cautioned to always consult an investment advisor to determine if an opportunity is right for you.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

