Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by Gecina (Paris:GFC) to Rothschild Martin Maurel, as of June 30, 2025, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:

0 Gecina share

19,951,739.00

Over the period from January 1, 2025 to June 30, 2025, a total of the following was traded:

Buy side 1,173,317 shares 106,836,613.50 6,915 transactions Sell side 1,205,817 shares 110,038,601.85 12,988 transactions

As a reminder,

- At december 31, 2024, available resources were

32,500 Gecina shares

16,545,506.00

TRANSACTIONS DETAILS

Date Buy side Sell side Buy side Number of shares Sell side Number of shares Buy side Trated volume in EUR Sell side Trated volume in EUR 02/01/2025 63 58 5,900 6,400 532,003.00 578,304.00 03/01/2025 33 11 3,000 1,300 269,790.00 117,520.00 06/01/2025 55 38 5,300 2,600 475,463.00 234,312.00 07/01/2025 123 86 13,600 10,000 1,226,992.00 903,300.00 08/01/2025 78 25 12,500 3,400 1,113,250.00 302,736.00 09/01/2025 87 146 20,900 14,000 1,862,608.00 1,247,540.00 10/01/2025 78 7 9,996 996 881,947.08 87,837.24 13/01/2025 64 69 6,500 5,300 565,825.00 462,001.00 14/01/2025 42 66 6,300 8,000 552,195.00 702,480.00 15/01/2025 31 276 9,750 21,515 869,895.00 1,925,377.35 16/01/2025 103 274 21,015 21,750 1,901,857.50 1,969,027.50 17/01/2025 34 211 8,500 20,500 785,230.00 1,897,275.00 20/01/2025 110 268 17,500 20,000 1,608,250.00 1,836,400.00 21/01/2025 71 128 11,250 12,500 1,028,137.50 1,143,875.00 22/01/2025 104 234 19,250 20,500 1,751,942.50 1,867,550.00 23/01/2025 49 136 7,501 12,500 677,490.32 1,132,375.00 24/01/2025 70 126 13,269 12,020 1,204,559.82 1,092,257.40 27/01/2025 87 178 11,250 18,750 1,031,850.00 1,718,062.50 28/01/2025 48 145 8,750 15,000 808,412.50 1,386,900.00 29/01/2025 59 71 11,193 6,193 1,028,412.84 569,632.14 30/01/2025 67 269 11,500 19,750 1,071,685.00 1,836,750.00 31/01/2025 59 158 8,250 12,500 773,850.00 1,173,500.00 01/2025 1,515 2,980 242,974 265,474 22,021,646.06 24,185,012.13 03/02/2025 70 74 8,211 8,500 762,391.35 789,650.00 04/02/2025 86 115 10,789 10,500 1,001,650.76 976,500.00 05/02/2025 73 191 10,500 13,000 990,150.00 1,225,380.00 06/02/2025 67 191 10,500 13,000 997,920.00 1,236,040.00 07/02/2025 110 101 14,125 11,625 1,342,863.75 1,108,792.50 10/02/2025 12 87 1,500 8,250 143,745.00 791,587.50 11/02/2025 94 172 16,250 11,032 1,567,962.50 1,064,477.68 12/02/2025 74 216 19,032 21,000 1,838,300.88 2,032,380.00 13/02/2025 44 190 9,750 13,750 941,362.50 1,329,900.00 14/02/2025 107 159 14,065 14,065 1,337,300.20 1,339,409.95 17/02/2025 60 15 6,300 1,600 593,082.00 150,624.00 18/02/2025 24 0 2,100 0 194,355.00 0 19/02/2025 23 22 2,200 2,200 201,190.00 201,410.00 20/02/2025 24 29 2,977 2,377 271.889.41 217,281.57 21/02/2025 29 49 3,300 4,400 301,686.00 403,216.00 24/02/2025 11 10 875 925 80,456.25 85,618.00 25/02/2025 38 49 4,990 4,940 461,175.80 457,938.00 26/02/2025 78 3 6,506 306 596,405.02 28,335.60 27/02/2025 25 1 3,000 1,500 270,300.00 135,075.00 28/02/2025 22 39 4,500 6,000 406,035.00 542,100.00 02/2025 1,071 1,713 151,470 148,970 14,300,221.42 14,115,715.80 03/03/2025 61 66 10,000 4,440 871,500.00 387,612.00 04/03/2025 18 33 2,440 1,983 211,718.80 172,481.34 05/03/2025 63 150 16,383 9,900 1,438,263.57 880,110.00 06/03/2025 89 74 15,000 10,000 1,266,000.00 847,300.00 07/03/2025 54 174 17,500 14,500 1,510,600.00 1,248,595.00 10/03/2025 39 242 7,000 17,500 606,130.00 1,522,675.00 11/03/2025 78 54 15,300 5,800 1,322,073.00 502,048.00 12/03/2025 48 141 16,750 13,250 1,441,170.00 1,141,620.00 13/03/2025 35 6 4,304 1,804 367,475.52 153,430.20 14/03/2025 22 102 5,000 8,000 426,600.00 683,200.00 17/03/2025 25 193 7,500 15,000 648,075.00 1,298,550.00 18/03/2025 59 147 13,000 10,000 1,127,360.00 868,700.00 19/03/2025 47 65 5,000 5,500 431,500.00 475,365.00 20/03/2025 87 228 7,500 16,250 650,025.00 1,409,037.50 21/03/2025 49 115 3,750 10,000 325,875.00 869,700.00 24/03/2025 30 30 3,800 2,800 328,548.00 243,376.00 25/03/2025 31 69 9,000 5,000 777,600.00 433,000.00 26/03/2025 20 19 3,600 2,100 309,960.00 180,747.00 27/03/2025 33 202 11,398 15,398 981,367.80 1,329,771.28 28/03/2025 3 47 300 6,550 26,085.00 570,243.00 31/03/2025 48 125 7,250 9,500 627,922.50 822,890.00 03/2025 939 2,282 181,775 185,275 15,695,849.19 16,040,451.32 01/04/2025 38 48 3,700 4,700 321,456.00 409,370.00 02/04/2025 72 20 11,200 2,700 963,312.00 232,686.00 03/04/2025 11 132 1,800 17,300 159,354.00 1,526,033.00 04/04/2025 29 39 3,000 3,900 266,520.00 346,047.00 07/04/2025 49 27 7,650 3,750 641,070.00 312,412.50 08/04/2025 18 54 2,623 6,623 219,702.48 561,034.33 09/04/2025 47 51 10,000 4,012 824,300.00 332,996.00 10/04/2025 107 258 26,600 32,588 2,229,080.00 2,733,807.32 11/04/2025 37 79 7,450 7,450 625,725.50 627,290.00 14/04/2025 59 58 6,300 6,200 542,115.00 534,750.00 15/04/2025 58 131 11,600 11,700 1,021,612.00 1,031,472.00 16/04/2025 47 83 5,748 5,748 511,054.68 512,089.32 17/04/2025 27 62 3,020 3,020 269,082.00 269,927.60 22/04/2025 98 176 22,500 22,500 2,027,025.00 2,028,150.00 23/04/2025 93 103 20,500 7,965 1,849,510.00 718,443.00 24/04/2025 25 148 4,465 12,000 402,028.60 1,085,160.00 25/04/2025 22 95 4,600 9,600 414,506.00 865,920.00 28/04/2025 31 36 6,500 6,500 584,870.00 585,455.00 29/04/2025 85 66 15,500 15,000 1,386,475.00 1,341,450.00 30/04/2025 52 57 4,600 5,100 412,896.00 458,643.00 04/2025 1,005 1,723 179,356 188,356 15,671,694.26 16,513,136.07 02/05/2025 35 139 15,000 15,000 1,374,900.00 1,375,500.00 05/05/2025 29 92 6,000 6,000 553,440.00 553,800.00 06/05/2025 85 40 11,256 8,756 1,040,729.76 810,367.80 07/05/2025 43 14 5,000 1,012 458,550.00 92,861.12 08/05/2025 50 133 14,512 13,500 1,330,024.80 1,237,275.00 09/05/2025 25 16 3,613 1,613 329,108.17 147,218.51 12/05/2025 39 66 8,000 7,500 718,320.00 675,900.00 13/05/2025 31 33 5,100 2,900 457,929.00 260,681.00 14/05/2025 41 17 3,750 1,950 335,587.50 174,681.00 15/05/2025 24 51 1,750 5,750 156,240.00 517,040.00 16/05/2025 30 162 4,300 14,300 396,374.00 1,319,318.00 19/05/2025 65 101 10,500 10,400 977,235.00 968,864.00 20/05/2025 123 177 17,400 17,500 1,624,986.00 1,635,200.00 21/05/2025 182 258 22,500 22,000 2,108,925.00 2,062,500.00 22/05/2025 70 5 13,600 600 1,263,576.00 55,860.00 23/05/2025 63 229 14,000 21,700 1,296,400.00 2,014,845.00 26/05/2025 2 87 250 6,050 23,725.00 569,668.00 27/05/2025 67 94 10,000 8,000 947,800.00 758,800.00 28/05/2025 41 144 10,500 12,500 1,004,115.00 1,195,500.00 29/05/2025 49 54 4,500 4,500 431,505.00 432,810.00 30/05/2025 77 174 19,250 12,750 1,888,810.00 1,247,970.00 05/2025 1,171 2,086 200,781 194,281 18,718,280.23 18,106,659.43 02/06/2025 55 57 6,000 5,000 573,360.00 478,100.00 03/06/2025 26 8 4,500 3,250 431,865.00 309,887.50 04/06/2025 56 38 8,250 5,000 783,255.00 474,550.00 05/06/2025 67 166 10,700 11,700 1,012,969.00 1,112,319.00 06/06/2025 48 55 7,000 7,273 660,450.00 687,080.31 09/06/2025 30 88 5,573 8,003 528,264.67 759,804.82 10/06/2025 8 77 1,003 6,800 95,525.72 650,148.00 11/06/2025 14 29 2,550 5,050 245,259.00 485,961.50 12/06/2025 117 145 22,004 22,004 2,108,643.32 2,107,103.04 13/06/2025 80 77 15,102 10,102 1,438,616.52 961,609.38 16/06/2025 68 147 9,500 12,500 904,115.00 1,190,375.00 17/06/2025 96 209 21,750 23,750 2,043,847.50 2,234,875.00 18/06/2025 103 196 16,250 16,250 1,522,625.00 1,524,250.00 19/06/2025 42 99 12,500 12,500 1,161,375.00 1,162,375.00 20/06/2025 75 140 10,500 10,500 985,740.00 986,265.00 23/06/2025 83 115 9,000 9,000 833,580.00 834,750.00 24/06/2025 90 124 24,093 19,093 2,255,827.59 1,787,295.73 25/06/2025 45 4 6,300 300 587,538.00 28,080.00 26/06/2025 63 115 12,936 9,386 1,200,719.52 871,677.82 27/06/2025 48 65 11,450 6,000 1,055,346.50 553,320.00 30/06/2025 0 250 0 20,000 0 1,877,800.00 06/2025 1,214 2,204 216,961 223,461 20,428,922.34 21,077,627.10 H1/2025 6,915 12,988 1,173,317 1,205,817 106,836,613.50 110,038,601.85

