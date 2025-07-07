Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by Gecina (Paris:GFC) to Rothschild Martin Maurel, as of June 30, 2025, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:
- 0 Gecina share
- 19,951,739.00
Over the period from January 1, 2025 to June 30, 2025, a total of the following was traded:
Buy side
1,173,317 shares
106,836,613.50
6,915 transactions
Sell side
1,205,817 shares
110,038,601.85
12,988 transactions
As a reminder,
- At december 31, 2024, available resources were
- 32,500 Gecina shares
- 16,545,506.00
TRANSACTIONS DETAILS
Date
Buy
side
Sell
side
Buy side Number of shares
Sell side Number of shares
Buy side
Trated volume in EUR
Sell side
Trated volume in EUR
02/01/2025
63
58
5,900
6,400
532,003.00
578,304.00
03/01/2025
33
11
3,000
1,300
269,790.00
117,520.00
06/01/2025
55
38
5,300
2,600
475,463.00
234,312.00
07/01/2025
123
86
13,600
10,000
1,226,992.00
903,300.00
08/01/2025
78
25
12,500
3,400
1,113,250.00
302,736.00
09/01/2025
87
146
20,900
14,000
1,862,608.00
1,247,540.00
10/01/2025
78
7
9,996
996
881,947.08
87,837.24
13/01/2025
64
69
6,500
5,300
565,825.00
462,001.00
14/01/2025
42
66
6,300
8,000
552,195.00
702,480.00
15/01/2025
31
276
9,750
21,515
869,895.00
1,925,377.35
16/01/2025
103
274
21,015
21,750
1,901,857.50
1,969,027.50
17/01/2025
34
211
8,500
20,500
785,230.00
1,897,275.00
20/01/2025
110
268
17,500
20,000
1,608,250.00
1,836,400.00
21/01/2025
71
128
11,250
12,500
1,028,137.50
1,143,875.00
22/01/2025
104
234
19,250
20,500
1,751,942.50
1,867,550.00
23/01/2025
49
136
7,501
12,500
677,490.32
1,132,375.00
24/01/2025
70
126
13,269
12,020
1,204,559.82
1,092,257.40
27/01/2025
87
178
11,250
18,750
1,031,850.00
1,718,062.50
28/01/2025
48
145
8,750
15,000
808,412.50
1,386,900.00
29/01/2025
59
71
11,193
6,193
1,028,412.84
569,632.14
30/01/2025
67
269
11,500
19,750
1,071,685.00
1,836,750.00
31/01/2025
59
158
8,250
12,500
773,850.00
1,173,500.00
01/2025
1,515
2,980
242,974
265,474
22,021,646.06
24,185,012.13
03/02/2025
70
74
8,211
8,500
762,391.35
789,650.00
04/02/2025
86
115
10,789
10,500
1,001,650.76
976,500.00
05/02/2025
73
191
10,500
13,000
990,150.00
1,225,380.00
06/02/2025
67
191
10,500
13,000
997,920.00
1,236,040.00
07/02/2025
110
101
14,125
11,625
1,342,863.75
1,108,792.50
10/02/2025
12
87
1,500
8,250
143,745.00
791,587.50
11/02/2025
94
172
16,250
11,032
1,567,962.50
1,064,477.68
12/02/2025
74
216
19,032
21,000
1,838,300.88
2,032,380.00
13/02/2025
44
190
9,750
13,750
941,362.50
1,329,900.00
14/02/2025
107
159
14,065
14,065
1,337,300.20
1,339,409.95
17/02/2025
60
15
6,300
1,600
593,082.00
150,624.00
18/02/2025
24
0
2,100
0
194,355.00
0
19/02/2025
23
22
2,200
2,200
201,190.00
201,410.00
20/02/2025
24
29
2,977
2,377
271.889.41
217,281.57
21/02/2025
29
49
3,300
4,400
301,686.00
403,216.00
24/02/2025
11
10
875
925
80,456.25
85,618.00
25/02/2025
38
49
4,990
4,940
461,175.80
457,938.00
26/02/2025
78
3
6,506
306
596,405.02
28,335.60
27/02/2025
25
1
3,000
1,500
270,300.00
135,075.00
28/02/2025
22
39
4,500
6,000
406,035.00
542,100.00
02/2025
1,071
1,713
151,470
148,970
14,300,221.42
14,115,715.80
03/03/2025
61
66
10,000
4,440
871,500.00
387,612.00
04/03/2025
18
33
2,440
1,983
211,718.80
172,481.34
05/03/2025
63
150
16,383
9,900
1,438,263.57
880,110.00
06/03/2025
89
74
15,000
10,000
1,266,000.00
847,300.00
07/03/2025
54
174
17,500
14,500
1,510,600.00
1,248,595.00
10/03/2025
39
242
7,000
17,500
606,130.00
1,522,675.00
11/03/2025
78
54
15,300
5,800
1,322,073.00
502,048.00
12/03/2025
48
141
16,750
13,250
1,441,170.00
1,141,620.00
13/03/2025
35
6
4,304
1,804
367,475.52
153,430.20
14/03/2025
22
102
5,000
8,000
426,600.00
683,200.00
17/03/2025
25
193
7,500
15,000
648,075.00
1,298,550.00
18/03/2025
59
147
13,000
10,000
1,127,360.00
868,700.00
19/03/2025
47
65
5,000
5,500
431,500.00
475,365.00
20/03/2025
87
228
7,500
16,250
650,025.00
1,409,037.50
21/03/2025
49
115
3,750
10,000
325,875.00
869,700.00
24/03/2025
30
30
3,800
2,800
328,548.00
243,376.00
25/03/2025
31
69
9,000
5,000
777,600.00
433,000.00
26/03/2025
20
19
3,600
2,100
309,960.00
180,747.00
27/03/2025
33
202
11,398
15,398
981,367.80
1,329,771.28
28/03/2025
3
47
300
6,550
26,085.00
570,243.00
31/03/2025
48
125
7,250
9,500
627,922.50
822,890.00
03/2025
939
2,282
181,775
185,275
15,695,849.19
16,040,451.32
01/04/2025
38
48
3,700
4,700
321,456.00
409,370.00
02/04/2025
72
20
11,200
2,700
963,312.00
232,686.00
03/04/2025
11
132
1,800
17,300
159,354.00
1,526,033.00
04/04/2025
29
39
3,000
3,900
266,520.00
346,047.00
07/04/2025
49
27
7,650
3,750
641,070.00
312,412.50
08/04/2025
18
54
2,623
6,623
219,702.48
561,034.33
09/04/2025
47
51
10,000
4,012
824,300.00
332,996.00
10/04/2025
107
258
26,600
32,588
2,229,080.00
2,733,807.32
11/04/2025
37
79
7,450
7,450
625,725.50
627,290.00
14/04/2025
59
58
6,300
6,200
542,115.00
534,750.00
15/04/2025
58
131
11,600
11,700
1,021,612.00
1,031,472.00
16/04/2025
47
83
5,748
5,748
511,054.68
512,089.32
17/04/2025
27
62
3,020
3,020
269,082.00
269,927.60
22/04/2025
98
176
22,500
22,500
2,027,025.00
2,028,150.00
23/04/2025
93
103
20,500
7,965
1,849,510.00
718,443.00
24/04/2025
25
148
4,465
12,000
402,028.60
1,085,160.00
25/04/2025
22
95
4,600
9,600
414,506.00
865,920.00
28/04/2025
31
36
6,500
6,500
584,870.00
585,455.00
29/04/2025
85
66
15,500
15,000
1,386,475.00
1,341,450.00
30/04/2025
52
57
4,600
5,100
412,896.00
458,643.00
04/2025
1,005
1,723
179,356
188,356
15,671,694.26
16,513,136.07
02/05/2025
35
139
15,000
15,000
1,374,900.00
1,375,500.00
05/05/2025
29
92
6,000
6,000
553,440.00
553,800.00
06/05/2025
85
40
11,256
8,756
1,040,729.76
810,367.80
07/05/2025
43
14
5,000
1,012
458,550.00
92,861.12
08/05/2025
50
133
14,512
13,500
1,330,024.80
1,237,275.00
09/05/2025
25
16
3,613
1,613
329,108.17
147,218.51
12/05/2025
39
66
8,000
7,500
718,320.00
675,900.00
13/05/2025
31
33
5,100
2,900
457,929.00
260,681.00
14/05/2025
41
17
3,750
1,950
335,587.50
174,681.00
15/05/2025
24
51
1,750
5,750
156,240.00
517,040.00
16/05/2025
30
162
4,300
14,300
396,374.00
1,319,318.00
19/05/2025
65
101
10,500
10,400
977,235.00
968,864.00
20/05/2025
123
177
17,400
17,500
1,624,986.00
1,635,200.00
21/05/2025
182
258
22,500
22,000
2,108,925.00
2,062,500.00
22/05/2025
70
5
13,600
600
1,263,576.00
55,860.00
23/05/2025
63
229
14,000
21,700
1,296,400.00
2,014,845.00
26/05/2025
2
87
250
6,050
23,725.00
569,668.00
27/05/2025
67
94
10,000
8,000
947,800.00
758,800.00
28/05/2025
41
144
10,500
12,500
1,004,115.00
1,195,500.00
29/05/2025
49
54
4,500
4,500
431,505.00
432,810.00
30/05/2025
77
174
19,250
12,750
1,888,810.00
1,247,970.00
05/2025
1,171
2,086
200,781
194,281
18,718,280.23
18,106,659.43
02/06/2025
55
57
6,000
5,000
573,360.00
478,100.00
03/06/2025
26
8
4,500
3,250
431,865.00
309,887.50
04/06/2025
56
38
8,250
5,000
783,255.00
474,550.00
05/06/2025
67
166
10,700
11,700
1,012,969.00
1,112,319.00
06/06/2025
48
55
7,000
7,273
660,450.00
687,080.31
09/06/2025
30
88
5,573
8,003
528,264.67
759,804.82
10/06/2025
8
77
1,003
6,800
95,525.72
650,148.00
11/06/2025
14
29
2,550
5,050
245,259.00
485,961.50
12/06/2025
117
145
22,004
22,004
2,108,643.32
2,107,103.04
13/06/2025
80
77
15,102
10,102
1,438,616.52
961,609.38
16/06/2025
68
147
9,500
12,500
904,115.00
1,190,375.00
17/06/2025
96
209
21,750
23,750
2,043,847.50
2,234,875.00
18/06/2025
103
196
16,250
16,250
1,522,625.00
1,524,250.00
19/06/2025
42
99
12,500
12,500
1,161,375.00
1,162,375.00
20/06/2025
75
140
10,500
10,500
985,740.00
986,265.00
23/06/2025
83
115
9,000
9,000
833,580.00
834,750.00
24/06/2025
90
124
24,093
19,093
2,255,827.59
1,787,295.73
25/06/2025
45
4
6,300
300
587,538.00
28,080.00
26/06/2025
63
115
12,936
9,386
1,200,719.52
871,677.82
27/06/2025
48
65
11,450
6,000
1,055,346.50
553,320.00
30/06/2025
0
250
0
20,000
0
1,877,800.00
06/2025
1,214
2,204
216,961
223,461
20,428,922.34
21,077,627.10
H1/2025
6,915
12,988
1,173,317
1,205,817
106,836,613.50
110,038,601.85
Financial agenda
23.07.2025: first-half earnings, after market close
- 14.10.2025: Business at September 30, 2025, after market close
About Gecina
Gecina is a leading operator, that fully integrates all the expertise of real estate, owning, managing, and developing a unique prime portfolio valued at €17.4bn as at December 31, 2024. Strategically located in the most central areas of Paris and the Paris Region, Gecina's portfolio includes 1.2 million sq.m of office space and over 9,000 residential units. By combining long-term value creation with operational excellence, Gecina offers high-quality, sustainable living and working environments tailored to the evolving needs of urban users.
As a committed operator, Gecina enhances its assets with high-value services and dynamic property and asset management, fostering vibrant communities. Through its YouFirst brand, Gecina places user experience at the heart of its strategy. In line with its social responsibility commitments, the Fondation Gecina supports initiatives across four core pillars: disability inclusion, environmental protection, cultural heritage, and housing access.
Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60 indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS-ESG, and CDP) and is committed to radically reducing its carbon emissions by 2030.
www.gecina.fr
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250707142114/en/
Contacts:
Gecina Contacts
Financial communications
Nicolas BROBAND
Tel.: +33 (0)1 40 40 18 46
nicolasbroband@gecina.fr
Virginie STERLING
Tel.: +33 (0)1 40 40 62 48
virginiesterling@gecina.fr
Press relations
Glenn DOMINGUES
Tel.: 33 (0)1 40 40 63 86
glenndomingues@gecina.fr
Armelle MICLO
Tel.: 33 (0)1 40 40 51 98
armellemiclo@gecina.fr