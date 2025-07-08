Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 01 July to 04 July 2025
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the transaction
|Financial instrument identifier code
|Total daily volume (number of shares)
|Weighted average price of daily acquisition
|Market identifier code
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
7/1/2025
FR0010313833
3000
62.7201
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
7/2/2025
FR0010313833
359
64.8273
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
7/3/2025
FR0010313833
7000
64.0189
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
7/4/2025
FR0010313833
6300
61.8676
XPAR
TOTAL
16,659
62.9889
