Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 08

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

It is announced that at the close of business on 07 July 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:

Including current period revenue to 07 July 2025 796.09 pence per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 788.78 pence per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

08 July 2025