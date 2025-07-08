Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2025) - IsoEnergy Ltd. (NYSE American: ISOU) (TSX: ISO) ("IsoEnergy") and Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint") are pleased to announce a highly encouraging start to the inaugural drill program at their 50/50 Dorado project ("Dorado" or the "Project"), located in Saskatchewan's world-class Athabasca Basin (Figure 1). Initial drilling at the Q48 target on the Project, completed by Purepoint as the operator of the program, intersected uranium mineralization in two holes, with downhole gamma probe readings up to 79,800 counts per second (CPS). The intercepts occur within strongly altered basement rocks - suggesting an active uranium-bearing hydrothermal system.

Highlights

Initial drillholes at the Q48 target, located in the southern portion of the Project, have intersected uranium mineralization, confirming the zone as a significant uranium-bearing structure. (Figure 2).

Drillholes PG25-04 and PG25-05 intersected a steeply dipping, north-south trending mineralized structure at vertical depths of 60 and 20 metres below the unconformity, respectively.

Radioactivity readings from downhole probe measurements averaged 11,050 cps over 3.7 metres with a maximum of 74,800 in PG25-04, and 27,750 over 2.3 metres with a maximum of 79,800 in PG25-05 (See Table 1 for full details).

Mineralization is hosted within strongly clay-altered basement rocks-considered key indicators of a uranium-bearing hydrothermal system consistent with known Athabasca-style deposits.

Q48 was originally highlighted as a high-priority target based on historic drilling that encountered structurally disrupted, altered basement rocks with weak radioactivity, and further confirmed in 2022 by IsoEnergy's identification of brittle faults, shearing, and alteration along the conductive trend.

A third follow-up hole is underway to further track the mineralized structure along the Q48 conductive corridor to the northeast. Approximately 5,400 metres in 18 drill holes are planned for the Project in 2025.

"This is exactly the kind of start we were aiming for. These early results suggest we're on the trail of something meaningful," said Chris Frostad, President and CEO at Purepoint. "These initial hits speak to the quality of the target and the systematic approach our team is taking to uncover its potential. We're moving quickly to follow up on these encouraging results as drilling continues."

Philip Williams, CEO and Director of IsoEnergy commented, "Our JV project was created to focus exploration where we see real discovery potential. This exploration success reinforces the strength of our partnership with Purepoint. By combining deep Basin experience with a focused, well-funded program, we believe we've positioned Dorado for continued success through a disciplined exploration effort. It's exciting to see that approach already delivering promising results."

DDHs PG25-04 and PG25-05

Drill hole PG25-04 targeted the Q48 conductor (Figure 1) approximately 800 metres northwest of IsoEnergy's 2022 drilling (Figure 2). The drill hole was collared with a dip of -60 degrees and encountered Athabasca sandstone to a depth of 321 metres. Clay altered granitic gneiss and pegmatites were drilled to 393 metres then garnet-rich pelitic gneiss, with local pyrite and graphite, was drilled to the completion depth of 489 metres. The reddish-brown altered radioactive gouge seams were hosted by a chloritized pegmatite (Figure 3) and returned an average of 64,220 cps over 0.4 metres (Table 1).

Hole PG25-05 was collared using the same azimuth as PG25-04 and intercepted the radioactive structure approximately 40 metres up-dip of that hole. The hole encountered the unconformity at 309 metres, clay altered granitic gneiss and pegmatites to 371 metres, then garnet-rich pelitic gneiss, locally with pyrite and graphite, to the completion depth of 498 metres. The central mineralized structure was hosted in a sheared / brecciated reddish-brown altered granitic gneiss (Figure 4) and returned an average of 75,660 cps over 0.4 metres.

Table 1: Downhole Gamma Results of Drill Holes PG25-04 and PG25-05

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Avg. cps Max. cps PG25-04 248.7 249.4 0.7 660 1,010

366.0 367.0 1.0 690 810

374.5 275.4 0.9 810 1,050

383.7 387.4 3.7 11,050 74,800 Includes 384.7 385.1 0.4 64,220

PG25-05 296.7 297.7 1.0 790 960

325.0 327.3 2.3 27,750 79,800 Includes 326.1 326.5 0.4 75,660



328.8 329.8 1.0 730 1,000

395.8 396.3 0.5 1,770 2,680

Note: Mt. Sopris 2PGA probe used to record downhole gamma readings

Q48 Zone

The Q48 zone lies within the southern portion of the Project and is characterized by a steeply dipping, north-south trending conductive package identified through geophysical surveys. Historic drilling in the area intersected strongly altered and structurally disrupted rocks at the unconformity and in the basement, including garnetiferous pelitic gneiss, graphitic pelitic gneiss, and semipelite, with local weak radioactivity and zones of intense clay alteration. These results, combined with the geophysical response, highlighted Q48 as a highly prospective but underexplored target.

Drilling by IsoEnergy in 2022 confirmed that the conductive trend at Q48 hosts structure, shearing, and alteration, characteristics of uranium-bearing hydrothermal systems in the Athabasca Basin. The current program is designed to systematically follow-up and fully test the Q48 conductive corridor.

Figure 1: Location of the Larocque Trend, host to the high-grade Hurricane deposit and multiple high-grade uranium occurrences within the newly formed Project. The Q48 Target Area, priority focus for the 2025 drill program is highlighted.

* See Qualified Person Statement below.

Figure 2: Location Map of 2025 Drill Program at Q48 Target Area

Figure 3: PG25-04 Mineralization

Figure 4: PG25-05 Mineralization

About the Dorado Project

Dorado is the flagship project of the IsoEnergy-Purepoint 50/50 joint venture, a partnership encompassing more than 98,000 hectares of prime uranium exploration ground. The Project includes the former Turnor Lake, Geiger, Edge, and Full Moon properties, all underlain by graphite-bearing lithologies and fault structures favorable for uranium deposition.

Recent drilling by IsoEnergy east of the Hurricane Deposit has intersected strongly elevated radioactivity in multiple holes. The anomalous radioactivity confirms the continuity of fertile graphitic rock package and further highlights the opportunity for additional high-grade discoveries across the region.

The shallow unconformity depths across the Dorado property-typically between 30 and 300 metres-allow for highly efficient drilling and rapid follow-up on results.







* See Qualified Person Statement below.

Gamma Logging and Geochemical Assaying

A Mount Sopris 2PGA-1000 downhole total gamma probe was utilized for radiometric surveying. The total gamma results provided in Table 1 were selected using a cutoff of 500 cps over a 0.5 metre width. All drill intercepts are core width and true thickness is yet to be determined.

Core samples are submitted to the Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon. The SRC facility is ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accredited by the Standards Council of Canada (scope of accreditation #537). The samples are analyzed for a multi-element suite using partial and total digestion inductively coupled plasma methods, for boron by Na2O2 fusion, and for uranium by fluorimetry.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release relating to IsoEnergy and Purepoint was reviewed and approved by Dr. Dan Brisbin, P.Geo., IsoEnergy's Vice President, Exploration and Scott Frostad BSc, MASc, P.Geo., Purepoint's Vice President, Exploration, who are "Qualified Persons" (as defined in NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101")).

For additional information with respect to the current mineral resource estimate for IsoEnergy's Hurricane Deposit, please refer to the Technical Report prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 entitled "Technical Report on the Larocque East Project, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada" dated August 4, 2022, available under IsoEnergy's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

This news release refers to properties other than those in which IsoEnergy and Purepoint have an interest. Mineralization on those other properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Joint Venture properties.

About IsoEnergy Ltd.

IsoEnergy (NYSE American: ISOU) (TSX: ISO) is a leading, globally diversified uranium company with substantial current and historical mineral resources in top uranium mining jurisdictions of Canada, the U.S. and Australia at varying stages of development, providing near-, medium- and long-term leverage to rising uranium prices. IsoEnergy is currently advancing its Larocque East project in Canada's Athabasca basin, which is home to the Hurricane deposit, boasting the world's highest-grade indicated uranium mineral resource. IsoEnergy also holds a portfolio of permitted past-producing, conventional uranium and vanadium mines in Utah with a toll milling arrangement in place with Energy Fuels. These mines are currently on standby, ready for rapid restart as market conditions permit, positioning IsoEnergy as a near-term uranium producer.

About Purepoint

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) is a focused explorer with a dynamic portfolio of advanced projects within the renowned Athabasca Basin in Canada. Highly prospective uranium projects are actively operated on behalf of partnerships with industry leaders including Cameco Corporation, Orano Canada Inc. and IsoEnergy Ltd.

Additionally, the Company holds a promising VMS project currently optioned to and strategically positioned adjacent to and on trend with Foran Mining Corporation's McIlvenna Bay project. Through a robust and proactive exploration strategy, Purepoint is solidifying its position as a leading explorer in one of the globe's most significant uranium districts.

